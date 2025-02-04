ST Engineering iDirect Names Sridhar Kuppanna as Chief Technology Officer

Ground segment technology innovator appoints new CTO to execute bold technological vision

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, global leader in satellite communications, today announced the promotion of Sridhar Kuppanna to the position of Chief Technology Officer with immediate effect. This appointment is concurrent with his role as Senior Vice President of Engineering at ST Engineering iDirect. Kuppanna brings over 25 years of expertise in telecom innovation, AI applications, virtualization, cloud computing and network orchestration, and will play a pivotal role in driving the company's next-generation technological vision and innovation strategy.

Kuppanna's leadership has been a driving force behind the successful development of Intuition, ST Engineering iDirect's next-generation ground system. Combining virtualization-driven operational efficiencies with advanced orchestration and automation, and designed to deliver peak customer performance, Intuition represents a significant leap forward in satellite communications capabilities and positions the company at the forefront of the industry. Initially released in October 2024 to allow selected customers early integration and testing in their network ecosystems, Intuition will be available to the broader market this year.

Prior to joining ST Engineering iDirect in 2023, Kuppanna spent over two decades at Ribbon Communications (formerly Sonus), a communications software, IP and optical networking solutions company, where he paved the way for the development of scalable, secure and interoperable networks. His extensive experience in driving transformative projects across global communications networks will be critical as ST Engineering iDirect forges the path towards building an integrated satcom-telco ecosystem, where seamless connectivity across satellite and terrestrial operations will allow mobility and roaming capabilities previously unseen in the market.

"Sridhar's philosophy on turning customer challenges into innovative solutions has driven the creation of Intuition and aligns with ST Engineering iDirect's dedication to advancing the satellite communications industry. His telecom expertise and success with next-generation solutions like Intuition reflect our shared commitment to innovation and solving real-world connectivity challenges for our customers. We are confident Sridhar's leadership will accelerate our innovation and competitiveness, and drive the future of satellite and terrestrial network interoperability," said Don Claussen, CEO of ST Engineering iDirect.

"The satellite communications industry is undergoing a pivotal transition as it aligns closer than ever with terrestrial telecom networks. In this dynamic landscape, I look forward to driving our technology and innovation strategy to accelerate our vision of seamless global connectivity, and empowering our customers to secure a stronger, more competitive foothold in their focus markets," stated Kuppanna.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net .

