ST Engineering iDirect's Intuition Ground System to Enhance Connectivity for AiTelecom

Enabling scalable connectivity with Intuition's advanced cloud-native capabilities

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, is partnering with leading Mexican connectivity service provider AiTelecom to deploy its next-generation Intuition satellite ground system that will enable the delivery of high-performance connectivity across Mexico. Delivered through the flexible and scalable Intuition Unbound Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) model, this will enable faster network deployment, improved disaster resilience, and expanded access to reliable digital services, advancing Mexico's efforts toward inclusive digital connectivity.

Intuition Unbound’s as-a-service model provides AiTelecom with predictable operational costs and continuous access to ST Engineering iDirect’s latest technology advancements, ensuring the company’s network scales efficiently as it delivers superior quality of service to its customers.

"For Mexico, satellite-enabled connectivity is no longer just a backup — it's part of the country´s critical infrastructure. Our partnership with ST Engineering iDirect and the Intuition system enable a resilient, integrated network that ensures communities, industries, and public services remain reliably and efficiently connected, even where terrestrial infrastructure is unavailable, limited or disrupted," said Orlando Castillo, CEO of AiTelecom.

Through ST Engineering iDirect, AiTelecom will be able to support future-ready connectivity — including NTN (non-terrestrial network)-enabled architectures — while maintaining local control and regulatory alignment. Intuition delivers:

Up to 70% resource savings through dynamic, cloud-native scaling of compute requirements.

Optimized hardware utilization and a significantly reduced footprint.

Cost effective high-density performance, including savings up to 50%.

Faster capacity allocation and smarter resource management enabled through Global Bandwidth Management technology combined with Mx-DMA MRC waveform.

Telco-grade reliability and security for future cloud deployments.

Additionally, Intuition Unbound's as-a-service model provides AiTelecom with predictable operational costs and continuous access to ST Engineering iDirect's latest technology advancements, ensuring the company's network scales efficiently as it delivers superior quality of service to its customers.

"Our collaboration with AiTelecom combines our global satellite expertise with their strong local operational leadership to extend reliable connectivity into areas where terrestrial networks alone cannot scale," said Darren Ludington, Regional Vice President, Americas at ST Engineering iDirect. "Intuition and our Unbound business model deliver the technical sophistication and flexibility required to address the unique needs of the Mexican market, enabling AiTelecom to provide high-performance, scalable connectivity with confidence as they grow and adapt to serve customers across the region."

According to Trade.gov, about 30% of Mexico's population lives in communities without reliable broadband coverage, effectively excluding them and local businesses from dependable broadband services. Additionally, 1.6 million Mexican businesses may struggle with unreliable, slow, or no broadband, making digital commerce, cloud services, remote work, and modern communications difficult or impossible.

Intuition will underpin AiTelecom's planned commercial services launch across Mexico in the fourth quarter of 2026, providing scalable, future-proof connectivity to support commercial and government applications.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2920837/ST_Engineering_iDirect_Ai_Telecom_PR.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799519/ST_Engineering_iDirect_PR_Logo.jpg