ST Engineering iDirect CEO Nominated for Via Satellite's Satellite Executive of the Year Award 2024

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, today announced its Chief Executive Officer, Don Claussen, as a nominee for Via Satellite's prestigious Satellite Executive of the Year award 2024. This nomination reflects Claussen's leadership in advancing ground segment technology, which is critical for the future of space communications.

Since his appointment in 2023, Claussen has prioritized standardization and interoperability to drive industry collaboration and innovation. A vocal advocate for dismantling industry silos, Claussen has earned widespread respect across the satellite sector, influencing customers, partners, and competitors alike.

Under his guidance, ST Engineering iDirect has achieved groundbreaking advancements, including the launch of Intuition, its next-generation virtualized ground system enabling multi-orbit, automation, and orchestration capabilities. Claussen has also championed frameworks like DIFI and WAVE to foster interoperability, and led efforts in virtualization and cloud-based solutions, paving the way for more adaptable satellite operations.

"It is an honor to be nominated for the Satellite Executive of the Year award," said Claussen. "This recognition reflects the extraordinary innovation taking place at ST Engineering iDirect and our commitment to shaping a more connected and sustainable future. By exploring hybrid technological and business approaches, we aim to revolutionize satellite systems' scalability and efficiency, enabling operators to deliver cost-effective connectivity worldwide."

"For decades, the Satellite Executive of the Year award has commemorated outstanding leadership in the satellite industry," said Rachel Jewett, Senior Managing Editor of Via Satellite. "This year is no different and we are proud to announce the group of six nominees that represent different ways of charting a new path for the future of the satellite industry."

The winner of the 2024 Satellite Executive of the Year will be determined by a combination of the Via Satellite editorial team and votes that come directly from industry. Voting closes at noon ET on March 11. The winner will be announced at SATELLITE 2025 on Wednesday, March 12 at the Via Satellite Awards Luncheon, which is open to all conference-level attendees.

For more information on the award, or to vote for Don Claussen, please visit https://www.satellitetoday.com/vote.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net .

