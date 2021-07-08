Sri Manchala Recognized Among the Most Inspiring CEOs of 2021 by The Economic Times

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sri Manchala, the Chairman and CEO of Trianz — a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm — has been recognized among the "Most Inspiring CEOs of 2021" by The Economic Times.

The Economic Times recognition acknowledges business leaders and achievers who have opened new opportunities for themselves and others. The winners were recognized at the virtual "The Economic Times CEO Conclave".

Sri was honored for his strategic focus on digital transformation and success in driving holistic digitalization initiatives, resulting in continuous year-on-year growth for Trianz. Sri was specifically recognized for his exemplary leadership amid the COVID crisis as Trianz expanded into new markets and introduced innovative cloud solutions.

"To be recognized among the most inspiring CEOs and sharing the stage with finest business leaders is an honor and a privilege," said Sri. "This recognition wasn't possible without the contributions from a lot of quarters. I'd first like to thank my alma mater, National Defense Academy, Pune, and other institutions for preparing me to be a leader under tough circumstances."

"Any CEO's accomplishments are a direct result of their commitment to the company vision, passion for its products and services, and constant execution by the company's leaders and their teams for achieving those goals. And for that, I want to thank my leadership team at Trianz for their commitment during such a challenging time, and our service delivery teams for Trianz being rated #1 by several Fortune 1000 clients."

"Our engineering teams deserve the credit for delivery of products and services to make transformations easier, faster, and more effective. And above all, our HR teams for taking care of all our employees tirelessly."

Sri is a member of the Forbes Technology Council, a recipient of various leadership awards, and has authored the bestseller, Crossing the Digital Faultline - 10 Rules of Highly Successful Leaders in Digitalization - from ForbesBooks, which shares the business transformation playbook and a new persona Sri devised for digital age leaders.

Sri shared the recognition with several other C-suite leaders from organizations such as ServiceNow India, Salesforce India, IKEA India; and Amul, among others.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions of companies from strategy through execution. Leveraging its global digital transformation database of over 1.5 million datapoints, Trianz provides digital maturity and benchmarking services, data-driven transformation strategy development and execution blueprint services. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz helps clients transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing Analytics, Digital, Cloud, Infrastructure and Cyber Security technologies. For more information, visit www.trianz.com .

