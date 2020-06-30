Sri Manchala, Chairman & CEO of Trianz Wins CEO Today Management Consulting Awards 2020

SANTA CLARA, California and SYDNEY, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sri Manchala, the Chairman & CEO of Trianz—a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm – has won the CEO Today Management Consulting Awards 2020 for the second straight year. The award recognizes and honors the outstanding consulting leadership among business leaders in the industry.

Sri has been recognized for his strategic focus on digital transformation and success in driving holistic digitalization initiatives through a harmony of technology, talent, and culture. His exemplary leadership amid the ongoing COVID crisis has stood out, with Trianz receiving steady admiration from clients and partners alike for its 100% dedication to service excellence and uninterrupted business operations since the start of the pandemic.

"I feel humbled by the recognition and I wish to thank the CEO Today team for this honor," said Sri Manchala. "This award is a testament to Trianz's strong resilience, uninterrupted client service, and continued growth backed by solid investments in our digital transformation expertise one step ahead of our industry peers. I acknowledge the efforts of all our associates at Trianz, without whom our efforts to empower enterprises in their digital transformation journeys would not have been possible."

"This award is all the more important to me, coming at a time when the entire world has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Trianz's strategy and business model, coupled with the proactive measures taken during the crisis, have earned us our clients' admiration and I would like to take this opportunity to thank our clients and partners for their support and encouragement at this time. I would also like to applaud Trianz's senior leadership team for being the leading advocates for innovation and for always striving to foster better business relationships."

CEO Today editor-in-chief, Katina Hristova, commented: "CEO Today Magazine is delighted to recognize Sri as the winner of our Management Consulting Awards this year. The Management Consulting Awards are designed to reward the very best consulting leadership that have consistently surpassed customers' expectations. True to his army background of being a challenger, Sri has consistently challenged the traditional siloed practice models followed by the consulting and IT services industry and replaced them with his game changing strategies. Under his able leadership, Trianz's transformation has been truly inspiring—the firm has recorded intense growth over the years and is also recognized as one of the world's leading end-to-end digital transformation providers."

Trianz collaborates with business and technology leaders to transition their organizations into digital enterprises by delivering industry-leading Cloud, Analytics, Digital, Infrastructure and Security solutions. The firm has honed its digital consulting offerings over the years and now offers a complete stack: from Enterprise Integration, CMS, Field Enablement and E-Commerce Strategy to Mobile/Web Apps & Portals, Digital Presence Consulting, and Sales Operations Digitalization.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions of companies from strategy through execution. Leveraging its global digital transformation database of over 1.5 million datapoints, Trianz provides digital maturity and benchmarking services, transformation strategy development and execution blueprint services. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz helps clients transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing Analytics, Digital, Cloud, Infrastructure and Cyber Security technologies. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

