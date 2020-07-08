Sri Manchala Accepted Into Forbes Technology Council

SANTA CLARA, California and SYDNEY, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sri Manchala, Chairman & CEO, Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Sri Manchala was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Sri Manchala into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Sri has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Sri will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Sri Manchala will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am delighted to join this prestigious community of technology leaders and experts. I look forward to collaborating with my peers from across the world who are truly influencing thought leadership in the ever-changing technology world – especially in times of uncertainty," said Sri Manchala, Chairman & CEO, Trianz. "At Trianz, we are constantly pushing the frontiers of technology to power the future of digital transformations and reimagine the enterprise, and being part of the Forbes Technology Council helps to further our efforts. This is a great opportunity to contribute to the industry by leveraging my experience of driving impactful digital transformations for a range of organizations – emerging companies to Fortune 500."

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions through effective strategies and excellence in execution. Collaborating with business and technology leaders, we help formulate and execute operational strategies to achieve intended business outcomes by bringing the best of consulting, technology experiences and execution models. Powered by knowledge, research, and perspectives, we enable clients to transition to a digital enterprise by leveraging Cloud, Analytics, Digital, Infrastructure and Security paradigms. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

Trianz Media Team

Media.Contact@trianz.com

+1-408-387-5800

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/626944/Trianz_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Trianz