Squash Rackets Market Size to Surpass USD US$ 414.40 Million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the squash rackets market is witnessing significant growth owing to the increasing participation and infrastructure development.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The squash rackets market comprises an array of platforms and services that are expected to determine the market strength in the coming years.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including squash rackets providers and squash rackets manufacturers—with valuable insights into navigating this evolving market landscape and unlocking new opportunities.

To explore the valuable insights in the Squash Rackets Market report, you can easily download a sample PDF of the report - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00020644/

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The squash racket market size is expected to reach US$ 414.40 million by 2031 from US$ 286.73 million in 2024; it is likely to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The rising number of squash tournaments and growing participation in emerging markets contribute to the sport's expanding global presence. The sport's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics has elevated its profile, attracting new players and increasing viewership. Further, technological advancements have led to the development of lightweight and durable rackets, enhancing performance and appealing to both amateur and professional players. The rise of online retail platforms has made purchasing squash rackets more accessible, broadening the market reach.



Increasing Participation and Infrastructure Development: Participation in squash and infrastructure development activities is rising significantly. According to the World Squash Federation, the inclusion of squash in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games is elevating the sport's profile and inspiring a new generation of athletes, thereby contributing to increased grassroots participation and infrastructure expansion across various regions. Simultaneously, the expansion of urban squash facilities, community centers, and school-based programs in the US, Egypt , and India is facilitating broader access to the sport. Squash is a high-intensity cardiovascular activity that improves agility, hand-eye coordination, and overall fitness, making it appealing to health-conscious individuals across various age groups. The rising number of amateur leagues and corporate wellness initiatives contributes to a broader, more sustained interest in squash. As participation rises and infrastructure becomes more accessible, consumer spending on squash-related products grows steadily. Players are increasingly seeking performance-optimized and technologically advanced equipment. Thus, the rising global participation and soaring infrastructure development boost the squash rackets market growth.



echnological Integration in Squash-Related Activities: Technological integration is enhancing player performance, training efficiency, and consumer engagement through smart equipment and data analytics. App-based performance tracking and diagnostic tools are increasingly being adopted. In March 2025 , the European Squash Federation (ESF) officially adopted the Squash Players App as the primary source of venue data, enabling real-time tracking of player performance, court usage, and tournament statistics. This app provides athletes and coaches with detailed insights into match analytics, allowing for more informed strategy development and personalized training regimens. Such integration elevates player experience and sets a new standard for data-driven performance improvement. Clubs and training academies are investing in smart court systems with motion sensors and AI-based video analysis to provide players with detailed feedback on movement patterns, shot selection, and court coverage. These advancements are enhancing the appeal of squash to younger, tech-savvy demographics and driving the demand for smart squash rackets and accessories.



Geographical Insights: In 2024, Europe led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Asia Pacific and North America . The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Stay Updated on The Latest Squash Rackets Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00020644

Market Segmentation

Based on racket construction, the squash rackets market is segmented into open throat and close throat. The close throat segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.

In terms of racket balance, the market is segmented into head light, head heavy, and even-balanced. The head light segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

By distribution channel, the squash rackets market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. The specialty stores segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

The squash rackets market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East & Africa , and South & Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Major companies operating in the squash rackets market are Dunlop Sports , Tecnifibre, HEAD, Black Knight, Grays Hockey, Karakal (Worldwide) Limited, VICTOR Europe GmbH, Manta World Sport, Play Ashaway, XamsaSquash, PrinceSquash, Salming Australia, UNSQUASHABLE, Amer Sports , and Harrow Sport.

, Tecnifibre, HEAD, Black Knight, Grays Hockey, Karakal (Worldwide) Limited, VICTOR Europe GmbH, Manta World Sport, Play Ashaway, XamsaSquash, PrinceSquash, Salming Australia, UNSQUASHABLE, , and Harrow Sport. Trending Topics: Lightweight and High-Performance Materials, Sonic Core and Flex Touch Resin Technology, Technological Integration and Smart Equipment, Digital Coaching and Virtual Training, Lightweight and High-Performance Materials.

Global Headlines on Squash Rackets

Technifibre introduces its new Carboflex range at the height of the new Squash season and Paris Squash 2024. The new white frames bring updates in weight, ergonomics, length, and bumpers. It comprises 6 rackets, including a new 120g model and a Junior option.

Dunlop launches the Dunlop FX squash racket series. These rackets are designed for players seeking to balance power and control. They incorporate Sonic Core and Flex Touch Resin technology a cutting-edge technology to enhance stability and deliver explosive power with each shot. The series caters to a wide range of players, from beginners to professionals, by offering different models tailored to various playing styles.

Tecnifibre becomes the Official Racquet Sports Partner of Invited. Tecnifibre, a leading force in the racket sports industry, announced a three-year partnership with Invited, the largest owner and operator of private clubs in North America .

Purchase Premium Copy of Global Squash Rackets Market Size and Growth Report (2021-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00020644/

Conclusion

The growing interest in racket sports, particularly among urban populations and younger demographics, contributes to the demand for squash equipment. The market growth is driven by increasing awareness of squash as a high-intensity, full-body workout that supports cardiovascular health, agility, and endurance. Similarly, the rise of e-commerce platforms has also played a critical role in market expansion, as consumers increasingly prefer to compare and purchase squash rackets and accessories online. Amazon, Decathlon, and specialized sporting goods stores offer broad product ranges, customer reviews, and competitive pricing, encouraging market growth.

Trending Related Reports:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/badminton-rackets-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/table-tennis-rackets-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/tennis-racquet-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/tennis-trainer-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/tennis-bags-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/en/reports/mens-tennis-shoes-market

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520492/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg