Sprouting Adoption in Largescale Enterprises Drives Hyper-Converged Systems Market Progresses on Remunerative Path: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market study by Future Market Insights, the global hyper-converged systems market is forecasted to expand at a healthy rate between 2020 and 2030.

The report attributes the growth of the market to the advent of novel technologies that have enabled the development of advanced hyper-converged systems to cater to the requirements of business and industrial entities such as huge storage capacity, networking, and computing infrastructures for their business needs.

Furthermore, the demand for hyper-converged systems has increased significantly in the recent past among several industries owing to their integrated feature of backup and disaster recovery in the software. This provides organizations protection against equipment loss, components failure, and network connectivity issues, thereby driving the sales.

On these lines, hyper-converged systems are finding adoption in enterprises for applications such as consolidating data centers, installation of virtual desktop infrastructures (VDI), and testing and development of applications, to name a few. Backed by these facets, hyper-converged systems are finding lucrative opportunities across banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) and manufacturing sectors.

"Although the systems are penetrated into large scale enterprises, their adoption in small and medium scale enterprises is relatively lower. On this premise, market players are focusing on tapping revenue potential in among these organizations", opines FMI analyst.

Hyper-Converged Systems Market - Key Takeaways

The global hyper-converged systems market is projected to surge past valuation of SS$ 67 Bn by the end of 2030.

Among components, hyper-converged infrastructure appliances are expected to account for the majority of share while server virtualization software will gain prominence.

Based on the application, virtualization and VDI segment are expected to channel the majority of revenue, with data center consolidation remaining an equally important application in the years to come.

On the basis of enterprise size, large enterprises contribute to the majority of sales backed by higher affordability.

Hyper-Converged Systems Market - Key Trends

Growing expenditure by small and medium scale enterprises to simplify their operations and minimize licensing costs, separate support costs, and administrative costs, is expected to drive the demand for hyper-converged systems.

Covid-19 is offering lucrative revenue opportunities to the market owing to the adoption of remote working and work-from-home practices, and organizations are spending in providing inbuilt virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) features.

Hyper-Converged Systems Market - Regional Analysis

North America is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 20 Bn by the end of the forecast period, representing nearly 40% of global value.

is projected to surpass a valuation of by the end of the forecast period, representing nearly 40% of global value. South Asia & Pacific is anticipated to metamorphose into a lucrative region for market players, on the back of the presence of a flourishing IT & telecommunication sector in the region.

Hyper-Converged Systems Market - Taxonomy

Component:

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Appliances

Server Virtualization Software

Services

Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Application:

Virtualization and VDI

Data Center Consolidation

Remote Office / Branch Office (ROBO)

Backup and DR

Others

Industry:

BFSI

Government

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East & Africa

Get Valuable Insights into the Hyper-Converged Systems Market Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global hyper-converged systems market, presenting historical demand data and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the hyper-converged systems market, allowing readers to glean qualitative and quantitative information which will enable them to make informed market decisions in the upcoming forecast period.

SOURCE Future Market Insights