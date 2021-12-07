Spreads Market to Total US$ 27.1 Bn as Demand for Organic and Health-Benefitting Spreads Burgeons: FMI

Future Market Insights in its recent survey on global spreads market divulges compelling insights into key developments impacting sales over the forecast period. The study covers factors such as growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges to provide readers with a detailed analysis of the spreads market. It also offers insights into developments across segments of the market including product type, nature, end-use, distribution channels.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global spreads market size is expected to top US$ 27.1 Bn in 2021, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market analysis. Growing preference for natural and organic spreads is anticipated to boost the sales at 6.3% CAGR, pushing the market size to US$ 49.82 Bn in 2031.

The onset of the novel COVID-19 augmented the trend of home baking and cooking in various countries, which in turn has favoured growth in the market. Home-bound individuals indulged in cooking experimentations and baking projects, which propelled the sales of spreads through online channels. This trend is expected to continue over the assessment period.

Further, consumers are realizing the importance of a balanced diet and the ingredients used in packaged food products. This has resulted in high demand for organic spreads. In response to this, manufacturers are launching innovative products such as honey spreads, nut and seed-based spreads as a healthy alternative to conventional spreads.

Besides this, the versatility of spreads enables their applications in various commercial end-uses. Chocolate and nut-based spreads are used in bakeries, confectionery, and other dishes to offer an enhanced flavor profile to consumers. Hence, growing applications of spreads in restaurants, office lunches, and cafeterias are expected to continue pushing sales in forthcoming years.

As per FMI's regional analysis, demand for spreads in the U.S. is expected to rise at a robust pace, placing the country as a lucrative pocket in North America. Presence of leading players such as Nestle, The Hershey Company, and The Kraft Heinz Company is expected to create a conducive environment for spreads players over the forecast period.

"Growing demand for premiumization in packaged food products will push sales of organic and nut-based spreads in the forthcoming years. Apart from this, innovative variants of spreads such as gluten-free and keto spreads launched by players will continue augmenting growth in the market through 2031," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Demand for organic spreads is expected to surge at 6.8% CAGR, accounting for 9.4% total spreads market share in 2021.

Based on product type, sales of honey spreads are anticipated to gain traction at a 7.1% CAGR through 2031.

In terms of end-use, the commercial end-use segment is expected to command 40.4% of the total spreads market share in 2021.

Sales of spreads through online channels are expected to grow at 7.6% CAGR over the assessment period.

The U.S. is anticipated to lead the North America spreads market, with sales increasing at 5.7% CAGR through 2031.

France spreads market is expected to total US$ 550 Mn in 2021, owing to growing demand for premiumization and high-quality confectionery products.

spreads market is expected to total in 2021, owing to growing demand for premiumization and high-quality confectionery products. India is expected to emerge as an attractive market, holding 31% of the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) spreads market share in 2021.

is expected to emerge as an attractive market, holding 31% of the excluding (APEJ) spreads market share in 2021. Sales of spreads in Japan are forecast to increase at 4.9% CAGR as preference for vegetable-based and fruit-based spreads continue to rise.

are forecast to increase at 4.9% CAGR as preference for vegetable-based and fruit-based spreads continue to rise. The U.K. spreads market is expected to hold 16% of the Europe spreads market share in 2021.

Prominent Drivers:

Easy availability of a wide range of spreads on online sales channels will continue to drive the sales.

Increasing adoption of antioxidant-rich ingredients such as berries, honey, and nuts in spreads is expected to spur the demand for organic spreads over the assessment period.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the global spreads market are aiming to expand their product portfolios by launching innovative products. Besides this, players are investing in mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to improve their distribution network and increase production. For instance:

In September 2021 , Nestle Professional launched KitKat chocolate spread in Europe , Middle East & Africa , and AOA countries, after its successful launch in Brazil . The versatility of the KitKat delivers its signature flavor in both hot and cold applications.

, Nestle Professional launched KitKat chocolate spread in , & , and AOA countries, after its successful launch in . The versatility of the KitKat delivers its signature flavor in both hot and cold applications. In June 2021 , Kraft Heinz Co. announced its plans to acquire Assan Foods from Kibar Holding , a privately held Turkish conglomerate, for US$ 100 Mn . Assan Foods specializes in sauces, spreads, and ketchup, and has been a certified production partner of Kraft Heinz since 2019.

Leading players operating in spreads market profiled by FMI include:

Nestlé S.A.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Pioneer Food Group Ltd

The Hershey Company

Strauss Group Ltd.

The J. M. Smucker Company

Hormel Foods Corporation

General Mills Inc .

. Atlantic Grupa d.d.

Dr. Oetker GmbH

Ferrero S.p.A.

More Insights on FMI's Spreads Market

The latest market study on the spreads market by Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation for the forecast period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global spreads market potential, its growth, trends, and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of:

Product Type:

Jam & Preserve Spreads

Nut Based Spreads

Peanut Butter



Almond Spreads



Cashew Spreads



Walnut Spreads



Macadamia Spreads

Chocolate Spreads

Savory Spreads

Honey Based Spreads

End-Use:

Household/Retail

Commercial

Nature:

Organic

Conventional

Distribution Channel:

B2B

B2C

Store-Based Retailing



Convenience Stores





Discounters





Forecourt Retailers





Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets





Food Specialists





Independent Small Grocers



Online Retailing

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in Spreads Market Report

The report offers detailed insights into spreads market demand outlook for 2021-2031.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for spreads market between 2021 and 2031.

Spreads market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Spreads market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

