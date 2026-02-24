Centrifugal Pumps Market to Reach USD 55.4 Billion by 2035 as Water Infrastructure Upgrades and Smart Pumping Technologies Drive Global Demand

Rising investment in water and wastewater systems, energy-efficient pump platforms, and digital monitoring solutions is expected to accelerate centrifugal pump adoption across municipal, industrial, and agricultural applications worldwide.

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), The global centrifugal pumps market is projected to grow from USD 33.7 billion in 2025 to USD 55.4 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% during the assessment period. The market is expected to add USD 21.7 billion in absolute value over the decade, supported by infrastructure modernization, growing demand for energy-efficient pumping systems, and wider deployment of smart monitoring technologies.

The market is also expected to expand by nearly 1.6x over the forecast period, reflecting the essential role centrifugal pumps play in fluid handling across water treatment plants, industrial processing facilities, and agricultural irrigation systems.

While growth momentum remains strong, adoption may be moderated in some regions by high upfront investment costs and complex maintenance requirements, especially where technical infrastructure or specialist support is limited.

Quick Stats for the Centrifugal Pumps Market

Market Value (2025): USD 33.7 billion

USD 33.7 billion Forecast Market Value (2035): USD 55.4 billion

USD 55.4 billion Forecast CAGR (2025–2035): 5.1%

5.1% Absolute Growth (2025–2035): USD 21.7 billion

USD 21.7 billion Leading Product Type: Single-stage pumps

Single-stage pumps Key Growth Regions: East Asia, South Asia Pacific, North America

East Asia, South Asia Pacific, North America Top Players: Grundfos, Flowserve Corporation, Weir Group, WILO SE, Ebara Corporation

Market Outlook: Why the Centrifugal Pumps Market Is Growing

Centrifugal pumps continue to gain traction because they help operators improve fluid handling efficiency, system reliability, and energy performance in mission-critical applications. From municipal water systems to process industries, modern centrifugal pumps are being deployed to improve uptime, reduce operational losses, and support compliance with evolving efficiency and environmental standards.

Several long-term forces are shaping market demand:

Water and wastewater treatment expansion

Energy efficiency mandates and cost optimization

Industrial modernization and process automation

Agricultural irrigation upgrades

Adoption of smart sensors, IoT integration, and predictive maintenance

Infrastructure renewal programs in developed and emerging economies

Government-led infrastructure development and water conservation initiatives are also driving adoption across municipalities, industrial facilities, and agriculture-focused regions.

Decade Growth Split: 2025–2030 vs. 2030–2035

2025 to 2030: Foundation Phase of Technology-Led Expansion

The market is projected to rise from USD 33.7 billion in 2025 to USD 43.1 billion by 2030, adding USD 9.4 billion, or 43.3% of total decade growth.

This phase is expected to be shaped by:

Growing demand for water and wastewater treatment systems

Product innovation in variable frequency drive (VFD) integration

Increasing use of smart sensors

Wider inclusion in digital transformation and predictive maintenance programs

Manufacturers are strengthening their competitive positions through investments in energy-efficient platforms, corrosion-resistant materials, and expansion strategies across municipal, industrial, and agricultural applications.

2030 to 2035: Advanced Systems and Intelligent Monitoring Acceleration

From 2030 to 2035, the market is forecast to expand from USD 43.1 billion to USD 55.4 billion, adding USD 12.3 billion, or 56.7% of total ten-year growth.

Growth in this period is expected to be supported by:

Advanced multi-stage and application-specific pump systems

Intelligent monitoring solutions tailored to industrial needs

Strategic collaborations between manufacturers and end users

Stronger focus on operational efficiency and environmental compliance

Increased use of predictive analytics in industrial operations

Key Market Takeaways

Metric Value Market Value (2025) USD 33.7 billion Forecast Value (2035) USD 55.4 billion Forecast CAGR (2025–2035) 5.1 %

Segmental Analysis

By Product Type: Single-Stage Pumps Lead the Market

The single-stage pump segment is expected to remain the dominant category, accounting for approximately 50% of total market share in 2025.

Its leadership is driven by:

Simpler design and maintenance requirements

Reliable performance across common water handling applications

Cost-effectiveness and lifecycle efficiency

Easy integration with existing infrastructure

Flexibility across pressure and flow requirements

Single-stage pumps are especially well-positioned in HVAC systems and general water handling environments where consistent flow rates and dependable operation are essential.

The submersible segment also holds a significant position at 20.0% market share, supported by demand for groundwater extraction, municipal water supply, and irrigation applications.

By End-Use Sector: Industrial Segment Holds the Largest Share

Industrial applications represent the largest end-use segment in the centrifugal pumps market in 2025. Demand remains strong across sectors such as:

Chemicals

Water and wastewater treatment

Power

Oil and gas

Pharmaceuticals

Food and beverages

This leadership reflects the growing need for process efficiency, production reliability, and compliance with operational and environmental standards.

The agricultural segment represents a meaningful opportunity, accounting for 16.0% market share, supported by irrigation modernization and rising adoption of solar-powered pumping systems in agriculture-intensive regions.

Drivers, Restraints, and Key Trends

Key Drivers

The market is being propelled by three major demand drivers tied directly to infrastructure and operational outcomes:

Water infrastructure modernization and treatment facility expansion, especially in regions replacing aging systems Energy efficiency and operating cost pressures, prompting demand for VFD-integrated and smart pump systems Digital monitoring and predictive maintenance advancements, enabling more intelligent, reliable pump operations

Key Restraints

Despite positive momentum, market expansion faces constraints including:

High capital investment requirements

Integration complexity across operating environments

Specialized maintenance and technical support needs

Supply chain dependency and component availability challenges

These factors can affect project timelines and adoption rates, particularly among smaller operators and budget-constrained municipalities.

Key Trends

The market is seeing accelerating innovation in:

IoT-enabled pump monitoring

Remote diagnostics and predictive maintenance

Automated control systems

Energy-efficient materials and designs

Application-specific system customization

Emerging infrastructure markets, especially in water treatment and irrigation, are expected to remain strong areas of demand as efficiency and compliance requirements rise.

Country-Level Growth Outlook (2025–2035 CAGR)

India: 6.3%

6.3% China: 6.2%

6.2% United States: 5.9%

5.9% Japan: 5.8%

5.8% Brazil: 5.8%

India and China are expected to anchor global growth, while the United States, Japan, and Brazil add resilience and sector diversification to the broader market expansion story.

Regional Highlights

India Leads Global Market Expansion

India is projected to post the strongest growth at 6.3% CAGR, supported by:

Large-scale water infrastructure projects

Jal Jeevan Mission -driven development

-driven development Agricultural mechanization initiatives

Adoption of solar-powered systems and smart monitoring technologies

Growth is concentrated in major infrastructure and agriculture-intensive states including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

China Emerges as a High-Growth Infrastructure Market

China is forecast to expand at 6.2% CAGR, driven by:

Urbanization

Environmental remediation programs

Municipal treatment upgrades

Industrial modernization

IoT-enabled pump system deployment

Policy support tied to environmental protection and compliance remains a strong market catalyst.

United States Maintains Regional Leadership

The U.S. market is expected to grow at 5.9% CAGR, supported by:

Municipal water and treatment modernization

Industrial infrastructure upgrades

Predictive maintenance technology adoption

Strong focus on energy efficiency and regulatory compliance

Major demand centers include the Texas Gulf Coast, California Central Valley, Great Lakes region, and Northeast Corridor.

Japan Advances in Precision and High-Performance Applications

Japan's market is projected to grow at 5.8% CAGR, with expansion tied to:

Semiconductor and electronics manufacturing

Municipal treatment upgrades

Industrial modernization

Operational precision and quality control requirements

Brazil Demonstrates Strong Energy Infrastructure Potential

Brazil is also expected to grow at 5.8% CAGR, led by:

Offshore oil and gas infrastructure development

Industrial modernization programs

Environmental compliance in advanced processing facilities

Strategic partnerships with pump manufacturers

Europe Market Snapshot

The European centrifugal pumps market is projected to grow from USD 7.8 billion in 2025 to USD 12.1 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Germany is expected to remain the leading market, with 28.4% share in 2025 (slightly easing to 28.0% by 2035 )

is expected to remain the leading market, with (slightly easing to ) United Kingdom is projected to rise from 14.2% to 14.5%

is projected to rise from France is expected to move from 12.8% to 12.6%

is expected to move from Italy holds 11.7% share (2025)

holds share (2025) Spain accounts for 9.4% share (2025)

accounts for share (2025) Rest of Europe is projected to expand from 23.5% to 24.2%, supported by Nordic and Eastern European infrastructure projects

Competitive Landscape

The centrifugal pumps market is moderately concentrated, with approximately 15–20 meaningful players. The top four companies collectively account for roughly 17.0% of global market share, and competition is shaped by:

Technology innovation

Energy efficiency performance

Service network strength

Lifecycle support capabilities

Application-specific engineering expertise

Market Leaders

Leading companies such as Grundfos, Flowserve Corporation, Weir Group, and WILO SE maintain strong positions through broad product portfolios, established service networks, and deep relationships in water and industrial markets.

Challengers and Specialists

Companies including Ebara Corporation, KSB Group, and Sulzer AG compete through engineering depth and regional strength, while firms such as Xylem Inc., ITT Corporation, and IDEX Corporation focus on differentiated capabilities in specialized configurations, smart monitoring, and energy performance.

Regional manufacturers and emerging suppliers continue to create pressure through customization speed and local service advantages, especially in high-growth markets across Asia-Pacific and industrial infrastructure corridors.

Stakeholder Outlook: What Will Shape the Next Phase of Growth

The market's next phase will depend on coordinated progress across policy, manufacturing, standards, and financing. As centrifugal pumps become more integrated with digital control and predictive analytics systems, opportunities are expanding for:

Governments to promote efficient pumping systems in water security and infrastructure programs

to promote efficient pumping systems in water security and infrastructure programs Industry bodies to strengthen performance standards and technical training

to strengthen performance standards and technical training OEMs to scale smart, energy-efficient, and application-specific pump systems

to scale smart, energy-efficient, and application-specific pump systems Suppliers to build local support and differentiated product lines in high-growth geographies

to build local support and differentiated product lines in high-growth geographies Investors to back manufacturing expansion, advanced monitoring platforms, and next-generation pump technologies

Key Players in the Centrifugal Pumps Market

Grundfos

Flowserve Corporation

Weir Group

WILO SE

Ebara Corporation

KSB Group

Sulzer AG

Xylem Inc.

Shakti Pump

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.

ITT Corporation

IDEX Corporation

