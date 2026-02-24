Centrifugal Pumps Market to Reach USD 55.4 Billion by 2035 as Water Infrastructure Upgrades and Smart Pumping Technologies Drive Global Demand

News provided byFuture Market Insights
Rising investment in water and wastewater systems, energy-efficient pump platforms, and digital monitoring solutions is expected to accelerate centrifugal pump adoption across municipal, industrial, and agricultural applications worldwide.
NEWARK, Del., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), The global centrifugal pumps market is projected to grow from USD 33.7 billion in 2025 to USD 55.4 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% during the assessment period. The market is expected to add USD 21.7 billion in absolute value over the decade, supported by infrastructure modernization, growing demand for energy-efficient pumping systems, and wider deployment of smart monitoring technologies.
The market is also expected to expand by nearly 1.6x over the forecast period, reflecting the essential role centrifugal pumps play in fluid handling across water treatment plants, industrial processing facilities, and agricultural irrigation systems.
While growth momentum remains strong, adoption may be moderated in some regions by high upfront investment costs and complex maintenance requirements, especially where technical infrastructure or specialist support is limited.
Quick Stats for the Centrifugal Pumps Market
- Market Value (2025): USD 33.7 billion
- Forecast Market Value (2035): USD 55.4 billion
- Forecast CAGR (2025–2035): 5.1%
- Absolute Growth (2025–2035): USD 21.7 billion
- Leading Product Type: Single-stage pumps
- Key Growth Regions: East Asia, South Asia Pacific, North America
- Top Players: Grundfos, Flowserve Corporation, Weir Group, WILO SE, Ebara Corporation
Market Outlook: Why the Centrifugal Pumps Market Is Growing
Centrifugal pumps continue to gain traction because they help operators improve fluid handling efficiency, system reliability, and energy performance in mission-critical applications. From municipal water systems to process industries, modern centrifugal pumps are being deployed to improve uptime, reduce operational losses, and support compliance with evolving efficiency and environmental standards.
Several long-term forces are shaping market demand:
- Water and wastewater treatment expansion
- Energy efficiency mandates and cost optimization
- Industrial modernization and process automation
- Agricultural irrigation upgrades
- Adoption of smart sensors, IoT integration, and predictive maintenance
- Infrastructure renewal programs in developed and emerging economies
Government-led infrastructure development and water conservation initiatives are also driving adoption across municipalities, industrial facilities, and agriculture-focused regions.
Decade Growth Split: 2025–2030 vs. 2030–2035
2025 to 2030: Foundation Phase of Technology-Led Expansion
The market is projected to rise from USD 33.7 billion in 2025 to USD 43.1 billion by 2030, adding USD 9.4 billion, or 43.3% of total decade growth.
This phase is expected to be shaped by:
- Growing demand for water and wastewater treatment systems
- Product innovation in variable frequency drive (VFD) integration
- Increasing use of smart sensors
- Wider inclusion in digital transformation and predictive maintenance programs
Manufacturers are strengthening their competitive positions through investments in energy-efficient platforms, corrosion-resistant materials, and expansion strategies across municipal, industrial, and agricultural applications.
2030 to 2035: Advanced Systems and Intelligent Monitoring Acceleration
From 2030 to 2035, the market is forecast to expand from USD 43.1 billion to USD 55.4 billion, adding USD 12.3 billion, or 56.7% of total ten-year growth.
Growth in this period is expected to be supported by:
- Advanced multi-stage and application-specific pump systems
- Intelligent monitoring solutions tailored to industrial needs
- Strategic collaborations between manufacturers and end users
- Stronger focus on operational efficiency and environmental compliance
- Increased use of predictive analytics in industrial operations
Key Market Takeaways
|
Metric
|
Value
|
Market Value (2025)
|
USD 33.7 billion
|
Forecast Value (2035)
|
USD 55.4 billion
|
Forecast CAGR (2025–2035)
|
5.1 %
Segmental Analysis
By Product Type: Single-Stage Pumps Lead the Market
The single-stage pump segment is expected to remain the dominant category, accounting for approximately 50% of total market share in 2025.
Its leadership is driven by:
- Simpler design and maintenance requirements
- Reliable performance across common water handling applications
- Cost-effectiveness and lifecycle efficiency
- Easy integration with existing infrastructure
- Flexibility across pressure and flow requirements
Single-stage pumps are especially well-positioned in HVAC systems and general water handling environments where consistent flow rates and dependable operation are essential.
The submersible segment also holds a significant position at 20.0% market share, supported by demand for groundwater extraction, municipal water supply, and irrigation applications.
By End-Use Sector: Industrial Segment Holds the Largest Share
Industrial applications represent the largest end-use segment in the centrifugal pumps market in 2025. Demand remains strong across sectors such as:
- Chemicals
- Water and wastewater treatment
- Power
- Oil and gas
- Pharmaceuticals
- Food and beverages
This leadership reflects the growing need for process efficiency, production reliability, and compliance with operational and environmental standards.
The agricultural segment represents a meaningful opportunity, accounting for 16.0% market share, supported by irrigation modernization and rising adoption of solar-powered pumping systems in agriculture-intensive regions.
Drivers, Restraints, and Key Trends
Key Drivers
The market is being propelled by three major demand drivers tied directly to infrastructure and operational outcomes:
- Water infrastructure modernization and treatment facility expansion, especially in regions replacing aging systems
- Energy efficiency and operating cost pressures, prompting demand for VFD-integrated and smart pump systems
- Digital monitoring and predictive maintenance advancements, enabling more intelligent, reliable pump operations
Key Restraints
Despite positive momentum, market expansion faces constraints including:
- High capital investment requirements
- Integration complexity across operating environments
- Specialized maintenance and technical support needs
- Supply chain dependency and component availability challenges
These factors can affect project timelines and adoption rates, particularly among smaller operators and budget-constrained municipalities.
Key Trends
The market is seeing accelerating innovation in:
- IoT-enabled pump monitoring
- Remote diagnostics and predictive maintenance
- Automated control systems
- Energy-efficient materials and designs
- Application-specific system customization
Emerging infrastructure markets, especially in water treatment and irrigation, are expected to remain strong areas of demand as efficiency and compliance requirements rise.
Country-Level Growth Outlook (2025–2035 CAGR)
- India: 6.3%
- China: 6.2%
- United States: 5.9%
- Japan: 5.8%
- Brazil: 5.8%
India and China are expected to anchor global growth, while the United States, Japan, and Brazil add resilience and sector diversification to the broader market expansion story.
Regional Highlights
India Leads Global Market Expansion
India is projected to post the strongest growth at 6.3% CAGR, supported by:
- Large-scale water infrastructure projects
- Jal Jeevan Mission-driven development
- Agricultural mechanization initiatives
- Adoption of solar-powered systems and smart monitoring technologies
Growth is concentrated in major infrastructure and agriculture-intensive states including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.
China Emerges as a High-Growth Infrastructure Market
China is forecast to expand at 6.2% CAGR, driven by:
- Urbanization
- Environmental remediation programs
- Municipal treatment upgrades
- Industrial modernization
- IoT-enabled pump system deployment
Policy support tied to environmental protection and compliance remains a strong market catalyst.
United States Maintains Regional Leadership
The U.S. market is expected to grow at 5.9% CAGR, supported by:
- Municipal water and treatment modernization
- Industrial infrastructure upgrades
- Predictive maintenance technology adoption
- Strong focus on energy efficiency and regulatory compliance
Major demand centers include the Texas Gulf Coast, California Central Valley, Great Lakes region, and Northeast Corridor.
Japan Advances in Precision and High-Performance Applications
Japan's market is projected to grow at 5.8% CAGR, with expansion tied to:
- Semiconductor and electronics manufacturing
- Municipal treatment upgrades
- Industrial modernization
- Operational precision and quality control requirements
Brazil Demonstrates Strong Energy Infrastructure Potential
Brazil is also expected to grow at 5.8% CAGR, led by:
- Offshore oil and gas infrastructure development
- Industrial modernization programs
- Environmental compliance in advanced processing facilities
- Strategic partnerships with pump manufacturers
Europe Market Snapshot
The European centrifugal pumps market is projected to grow from USD 7.8 billion in 2025 to USD 12.1 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.5%.
- Germany is expected to remain the leading market, with 28.4% share in 2025 (slightly easing to 28.0% by 2035)
- United Kingdom is projected to rise from 14.2% to 14.5%
- France is expected to move from 12.8% to 12.6%
- Italy holds 11.7% share (2025)
- Spain accounts for 9.4% share (2025)
- Rest of Europe is projected to expand from 23.5% to 24.2%, supported by Nordic and Eastern European infrastructure projects
Competitive Landscape
The centrifugal pumps market is moderately concentrated, with approximately 15–20 meaningful players. The top four companies collectively account for roughly 17.0% of global market share, and competition is shaped by:
- Technology innovation
- Energy efficiency performance
- Service network strength
- Lifecycle support capabilities
- Application-specific engineering expertise
Market Leaders
Leading companies such as Grundfos, Flowserve Corporation, Weir Group, and WILO SE maintain strong positions through broad product portfolios, established service networks, and deep relationships in water and industrial markets.
Challengers and Specialists
Companies including Ebara Corporation, KSB Group, and Sulzer AG compete through engineering depth and regional strength, while firms such as Xylem Inc., ITT Corporation, and IDEX Corporation focus on differentiated capabilities in specialized configurations, smart monitoring, and energy performance.
Regional manufacturers and emerging suppliers continue to create pressure through customization speed and local service advantages, especially in high-growth markets across Asia-Pacific and industrial infrastructure corridors.
Stakeholder Outlook: What Will Shape the Next Phase of Growth
The market's next phase will depend on coordinated progress across policy, manufacturing, standards, and financing. As centrifugal pumps become more integrated with digital control and predictive analytics systems, opportunities are expanding for:
- Governments to promote efficient pumping systems in water security and infrastructure programs
- Industry bodies to strengthen performance standards and technical training
- OEMs to scale smart, energy-efficient, and application-specific pump systems
- Suppliers to build local support and differentiated product lines in high-growth geographies
- Investors to back manufacturing expansion, advanced monitoring platforms, and next-generation pump technologies
Key Players in the Centrifugal Pumps Market
- Grundfos
- Flowserve Corporation
- Weir Group
- WILO SE
- Ebara Corporation
- KSB Group
- Sulzer AG
- Xylem Inc.
- Shakti Pump
- Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.
- ITT Corporation
- IDEX Corporation
