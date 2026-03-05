North American Dietary Supplements Market Poised to Add USD 90.4B by 2036 - Future Market Insights (FMI)

Demand of North American Dietary Supplements increase as Personalized Subscriptions, Healthy Aging, and GLP-1 Adjacent Nutrition Reshape Buying Decisions

NEWARK, Del., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI) projects the North American dietary supplements market reached USD 79.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 85.1 billion in 2026 and USD 175.5 billion by 2036, expanding at a 7.5% CAGR over the forecast period. The decade's absolute dollar growth of USD 90.4 billion reflects a market moving beyond 'daily multivitamins' into condition-specific, clinically positioned, and digitally personalized regimens—with procurement and margin strategies increasingly shaped by raw material volatility and channel shifts.

Market Snapshot: North American Dietary Supplements Demands

2025 value: USD 79.2B

USD 79.2B 2026 value: USD 85.1B

USD 85.1B 2036 forecast: USD 175.5B

USD 175.5B CAGR: 7.5%

7.5% Absolute growth (decade): USD 90.4B

USD 90.4B 2026 leading type: Vitamins (27.2% of market value)

2026 leading form: Tablets (25.3% of form demand)

Fastest-growing form: Gummies

2026 leading channel: Store-based (59.4% share)

What's Changing: From Shelf Competition to Data-Driven, Subscription-Led Demand

FMI indicates that growth is being powered by three structural shifts:

1) Healthy aging becomes category expansion (not just maintenance).

Aging population health management is widening demand into cognitive health, joint support, gut microbiome, and cardiovascular wellness, pulling more specialized SKUs into the mainstream.

2) Personalization upgrades pricing power—and rewrites distribution economics.

Personalized nutrition platforms using biomarker testing and digital health data are creating subscription-based regimens that can command 2–3x pricing premiums over mass-market equivalents while reducing dependency on traditional retail intermediaries.

3) GLP-1 weight management creates a 'nutrient-gap' adjacency wave.

GLP-1 receptor agonist adoption is generating new supplement demand for protein, fiber, and micronutrient products aimed at addressing nutritional gaps linked to reduce caloric intake. FMI's strategic takeaways point to 30+ million North Americans expected to use weight management medications by 2030, underscoring the scale of this adjacent opportunity.

Executive Signal for Buyers: Margin Risk Is Shifting Upstream

FMI highlights raw material costs for vitamins, minerals, and specialty bioactives as the primary margin variables. Supply chain concentration—particularly Chinese API manufacturing for vitamins C, D, and B-complex—continues to create procurement volatility for North American brand owners and contract manufacturers. For decision makers, this is increasingly a specification and sourcing issue, not just a pricing negotiation.

Competitive Momentum: Personalization Platforms Move from Strategy to Operating System

As Stephan Gratziani, CEO of Herbalife, stated regarding the company's strategic direction, "The objective is to enter new segments with personalized offerings while also strengthening relationships with current customers." In February 2026, Herbalife announced the phased rollout of Pro2col, a digital health and wellness operating system designed to provide personalized nutritional supplement recommendations, with U.S. accessibility confirmed by end of H1 2026.

For category leaders and fast-growing challengers alike, this signals a measurable shift: digital engagement + personalization = retention engine, not just marketing.

What the Market Covers

The North American dietary supplements market includes vitamins, minerals, amino acids, proteins, probiotics, and botanical blends sold across multiple delivery forms (tablets, capsules, softgels, powders, gummies) via retail, e-commerce, and practitioner channels across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Regulatory framing referenced in the market definition includes:

USA: Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA)

Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) Canada: Natural Health Products (NHP) Regulations

Natural Health Products (NHP) Regulations Mexico: COFEPRIS guidelines

Segment Signals That Matter Most to Commercial Leaders

Type: Vitamins Lead Value (27.2% in 2026)

Vitamins are projected to hold 27.2% of market value in 2026, supported by continued demand for vitamin D, C, and B-complex across preventive wellness and immune support. Product innovation (bioavailability and combination formulas) and stronger integration into preventive regimens continue reinforcing this base.

Form: Tablets Lead Today; Gummies Accelerate Fastest

Tablets represent 25.3% of form demand in 2026, favored for stability, cost-effectiveness, and scalable manufacturing. At the same time, gummies are the fastest-growing delivery format, driven by consumer preference for palatability and convenience—creating a dual-speed portfolio reality for brands and CDMOs.

Distribution: Store-Based Still Anchors Volume (59.4%), While Non-Store Grows Faster

Store-based distribution is expected to hold 59.4% share in 2026, anchored by pharmacy chains (CVS, Walgreens, Shoppers Drug Mart) and mass retailers (Walmart, Costco). Non-store growth is accelerating via Amazon, DTC brands, and telehealth-linked platforms, particularly where personalization and subscription models reduce reliance on shelf placement.

Regional Growth Outlook: Canada Leads CAGR; USA Leads Absolute Demand

FMI's country view highlights different growth roles across North America:

Canada: 8.5% CAGR , supported by expanding natural health product frameworks and aging-driven adoption

, supported by expanding natural health product frameworks and aging-driven adoption Mexico: 8.1% CAGR , supported by rising middle-class health awareness and expanding pharmacy-channel distribution

, supported by rising middle-class health awareness and expanding pharmacy-channel distribution USA: 7.2% CAGR, generating the largest absolute demand, driven by personalization platforms, clinical-grade adoption, and GLP-1 adjacent expansion

FMI Analyst View: Retail Margins Compress as Subscriptions Rise

Nandini Roy Choudhury, Principal Consultant for the Food & Beverage Industry at Future Market Insights, notes that personalized nutrition platforms are compressing traditional retail distribution margins by converting consumers to subscription models that bypass pharmacy and mass retail intermediaries. The analyst also points to consolidation dynamics—including the Kimberly-Clark acquisition of Kenvue—and flags Health Canada's NHP regulatory modernization as a source of compliance cost uncertainty for smaller brands operating across the U.S.–Canada border.

Strategic Implications for Buyers and Operators

For executives, procurement heads, and product leaders, FMI's executive takeaways translate into three near-term actions:

Build or partner for digital personalization

Invest in biomarker-linked recommendation platforms to access subscription revenue that can command 2–3x premiums versus shelf pricing. Launch GLP-1 adjacent portfolios

Prioritize protein, fiber, and micronutrient-gap formulations designed for consumers on weight management medications, aligned with expected scale of adoption by 2030. Diversify sourcing beyond single-country vitamin APIs

Reduce exposure on high-volume inputs—vitamins C, D, and B-complex—by diversifying raw material sourcing beyond concentrated supply chains to mitigate disruption and trade-policy risk.

Key Players in North American Dietary Supplements Market: USANA Health Sciences, NOW Foods, Optimum Nutrition, Amway, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Nature's Way, Pfizer Inc., New Chapter, Jamieson Wellness, Metagenics, The Nature's Bounty Co., Herbalife, Garden of Life, GNC Holdings

Methodology

Validated through interviews with brand owners, contract manufacturers, and retail pharmacy buyers across the USA, Canada, and Mexico

across the USA, Canada, and Mexico Built from verifiable retail scanner data, e-commerce tracking, and company revenue disclosures

Supported by FDA, Health Canada, and CRN industry data , plus contract manufacturing throughput and raw material import volume verification

, plus contract manufacturing throughput and raw material import volume verification Outputs undergo anomaly screening and peer review prior to release

