Sports Mouthguard Market Worth US$ 4,958.90 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 10.8% CAGR - COVID-19 Impact Analysis by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research study on "Sports Mouthguard Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography," the sports mouthguard market is projected to reach US$ 4,958.90 million by 2028 from US$ 2,419.89 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2021–2028. The market growth is attributed to numerous sports-related oral injuries and high treatment expenses and technological advancements in mouthguards.

In 2020, North America dominated the global sports mouthguard market. The market growth in the region is attributed to the relatively high disposable income, numerous sports-related oral injuries, widespread product availability, and the presence of sports and dental associations in the region, especially in the US and Canada. For instance, every year, approximately 5 million teeth are avulsed, primarily during sporting activities, with tooth replacement costing approximately US$ 500 million. According to a study published in the Journal of the American Dental Association (JADA), sports-related dental injuries account for 13–39% of all dental injuries, with 2–18% involving the craniofacial region. The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) currently mandates only five sports – football, ice hockey, lacrosse, field hockey, and wrestling. Wrestlers who have fixed orthodontic equipment are required to compete. Numerous high schools and universities, on the other hand, continue to favor mandatory contact sports protection equipment. Owing to the factors mentioned above, the sports mouthguard market is likely to grow exponentially during the forecast period.

Numerous Sports-Related Oral Injuries and High Treatment Expenses Fuel Sports Mouthguard Market Growth

According to the American Dental Assistants' Association, about 15 million Americans suffer from a sports-related dental injury every year. About 10% of players suffer from a sport-related dental or facial injury. According to Procter & Gamble, more than 5 million teeth are avulsed every year, many of them during athletic activities, resulting in an annual cost of about US$ 500 million for tooth replacement. Similarly, according to the Journal of the American Dental Association (JADA), sports-related dental injuries account for 13–39 % of all dental injuries, with 2–18% of maxillofacial injuries. According to the International Journal of Physical Education, Sports and Health 2019, the prevalence of orofacial injuries in various contact sports is as follows:

Sports Year Prevalence Hockey 2018 33.8% Handball 2018 21.8% Water Polo 2018 18.6%

Oral injuries can cause severe pain, emotional and psychological effects, and financial burdens. According to a study published in the Dentistry Journal, the average cost of treatment of dental and maxillofacial injuries in contact sports was more than double of other body injuries. Comprehensive treatment may be required if the dental trauma extends to the supporting periodontal apparatus. Furthermore, according to the Australian Dental Association, a single case of dental trauma can result in a lifetime of therapy and cost thousands of dollars.

A sports mouthguard helps prevent oral injuries. Therefore, the increasing frequency of dental injuries during sports is fueling the growth of the sports mouthguard market.

Sports Mouthguard Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product, the global sports mouthguard market is segmented into stock mouthguard, boil and bite mouthguard, custom made mouthguard, and smart mouthguards. In 2020, the boil and bite mouthguard segment held the largest share of the market. However, the custom made mouthguard segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028. Boil and bite mouthguard provides superior protection against numerous orofacial injuries when compared to a standard mouthguard. Moreover, their cost is comparatively low. Boil and bite mouth protectors are also available for purchase at many sporting goods stores, and they may provide a more comfortable fit than standard mouthguards.

Sports Mouthguard Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Nike, Inc.; Makura Sport; Shock Doctor Inc.; AKERVALL TECHNOLOGIES INC.; MOGO SPORT; Brain Pad, Inc.; Gobsmacked sports mouthguards; Max Mouthguards; OPRO; Venum; and Decathlon are among the key companies operating in the sports mouthguard market. The leading market players are focusing on the new product launch, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allows them to tap into prevailing business opportunities.

In July 2019, OPRO established a collaboration with Sports & Wellbeing Analytics (SWA) in conjunction with the launch of OPRO+, their next-generation mouthguard equipped with cutting-edge technology known as the PROTECHT system, which analyzes and handles head impact data.

In August 2020, Makura Sport established a partnership with Sidelines Sports, a leading wholesaler and distributor of premium sports products in Canada, to make its mouthguards available to customers and athletes across the country.

