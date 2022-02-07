Sports Composites Market worth $5.1 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Sports Composites Market by Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Polypropylene) Fiber Type (Carbon, Glass), Application (Golf Sticks, Hockey Sticks, Rackets, Bicycles, Skis & Snowboards) and Region Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Sports Composites Market is expected to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2021 to USD 5.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Composites in sports applications offer higher degree of strength and flexibility, reduced weight, and corrosion-resistant properties.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=192733662

Browse in-depth TOC on "Sports Composites Market"

285 – Tables

49 – Figures

225 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/sports-composites-market-192733662.html

"Glass fiber to dominate the sports composites market, both in terms of volume."

The glass fiber segment accounts for the largest share in the sports composites market in terms of volume. Glass fiber composites are made by mixing glass fibers with a polymer matrix. These fibers are commonly used as a reinforcing element in composites. Owing to their superior attributes such as strength, flexibility, durability, stability, low weight, and resistance to heat, temperature, and moisture, glass fiber is used for various applications in the sports industry. Glass fiber is majorly utilized in skis & snowboards, hockey sticks, fishing rods, and others.

"Epoxy resin comprises a major share of the sports composites market, in terms of value and volume."

The epoxy resin type segment accounted for a larger share, in terms of value and volume, of the global sports composites market in 2020. The high share is attributed to the provision of increased efficiency, thereby reducing the overall weight of the equipment. In addition, it also provides better fatigue resistance, corrosion resistance, and improved quality for various applications such as golf clubsgolf sticks, rackets, bicycles, hockey sticks, skis & snowboards, fishing rods, and others.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=192733662

"The skis & snowboards segment comprises a major share of the sports composites market, in terms of value and volume."

Skis & snowboards accounted for the largest share in terms of volume and value. The high demand is attributed to various sports activities such as snowboarding, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, speed skating, ice-skating, and others which are played during winter in North America and the European regions.

"Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share in the sports composites market in terms of value and volume"

The Asia Pacific region dominated the sports composites markets, in terms of value and volume and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026. China & Taiwan are the leading manufacturers of sports composites goods in the Asia Pacific and worldwide. This growth can be attributed to the availability of raw materials and labor at reduced costs, especially in Greater China i.e., China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. In addition, Japan is a major producer of carbon fiber composites, which is also one of the factors for the growth of the market in this region.

Amer Sports (Finland), ALDILA, Inc. (US), Jarden Corporation (US), ProKennex (Taiwan), Fischer Sports GmbH (Austria), Topkey Corporation (Taiwan), Rossignol (France), and others are the key players in the sports composites market. Some of the raw material suppliers have also been profiled in the report and include Toray industries Inc. (Japan), SGL Group (Germany), Teijin Limited (Japan), Hexcel Corporation (US), Hexion Inc. (US), and E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (US). These players have adopted new product developments/launches, expansions, and agreements as the major strategies for enhancing their business revenues and market share.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=192733662

Browse Adjacent Markets: Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market by resin type (Epoxy, Phenolic, Thermoplastic), Manufacturing Process (Hot Melt, Solvent Dip), End-use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Sports & Leisure, Automotive) - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/carbon-fiber-prepreg-market-25864916.html

Composites Market by Fiber Type (Glass Fiber Composites, Carbon Fiber Composites, Natural Fiber Composites), Resin Type (Thermoset Composites, Thermoplastic Composites), Manufacturing Process, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/composite-market-200051282.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/sports-composites.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets