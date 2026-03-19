Poultry Diagnostics Market worth $0.25 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Poultry Diagnostics Market is projected to grow from about USD 0.18 billion in 2026 to USD 0.25 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Browse 480 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 500 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Poultry Diagnostics Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Poultry Diagnostics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.18 billion

USD 0.18 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.25 billion

USD 0.25 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 7.1%

Poultry Diagnostics Market Trends & Insights:

By product type, the consumables & reagents segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5%.

By test type, the PCR-based diagnostics segment is expected to dominate the market with a share of 47.1% in 2025.

By poultry type, the broilers segment in the PCR-based diagnostics market accounted for the largest share of 42.5% in 2025.

The Asia Pacific poultry diagnostics market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

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The poultry diagnostics market is experiencing gradual growth due to the continuous introduction of new products and the increasing demand for enhanced disease detection and surveillance. Innovative techniques such as real-time PCR, multiplex assays, high-throughput automated ELISA systems, and portable point-of-care testing platforms provide faster, more sensitive, and accurate pathogen identification. Advances in primer and probe design, improved reagents, and assay optimizations are making diagnostics for avian influenza, Newcastle disease, and other rapidly mutating pathogens more reliable.

A significant driver of growth in the poultry diagnostics market is product-level innovation. For example, leading veterinary diagnostic companies have developed next-generation multiplex real-time PCR kits. These kits can simultaneously detect multiple avian pathogens, including avian influenza, Newcastle disease, and infectious bronchitis, within a single test run. The test formats combine higher sensitivity, better strain coverage, and shorter turnaround times, while remaining compatible with the most widely used laboratory PCR platforms.

The industry trend is toward simplified workflows, ready-to-use reagents, and improved assay stability, resulting in procedure-specific, user-friendly diagnostic solutions. This ensures consistent, reliable results not only during routine monitoring but also in emergency disease control programs.

By test type, the PCR-based diagnostics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

In the poultry diagnostics market, the PCR-based diagnostics segment held the largest market share in 2025. This dominance is primarily due to their ability to detect pathogens at early stages of infection with greater sensitivity and accuracy compared to other methods. Real-time PCR enables rapid and precise detection of major diseases such as avian influenza, Newcastle disease, and Mycoplasma infections, making it crucial for outbreak control and regulatory surveillance. Additionally, this method's compatibility with multiplex testing and ease of integration into high-throughput laboratory workflows have led to its widespread acceptance in veterinary diagnostic laboratories and government monitoring programs.

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By poultry type, the broilers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The broilers segment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is largely due to its dominance in global poultry meat production and the short production cycles that make broilers more susceptible to rapid disease spread. To prevent large-scale disease outbreaks, it is crucial that commercial broiler farms, which often operate at high stocking densities, conduct regular health monitoring and routine diagnostic testing. Additionally, the cultivation of broilers for export and the enforcement of strict biosecurity measures are driving the adoption of advanced diagnostic solutions in this segment.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025.

In 2025, North America represented the largest share of the poultry diagnostics market. This is primarily due to the region's extensive commercial poultry industry, well-developed veterinary laboratory infrastructure, and strict regulatory surveillance programs. North America also has a high adoption rate of PCR-based and automated diagnostic technologies, which are further supported by the government's robust disease monitoring initiatives, including those for avian influenza. Additionally, the presence of leading diagnostic manufacturers and stringent biosecurity and export regulations contributes to the considerable volume of testing conducted in the region.

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Top Companies in Poultry Diagnostics Market:

The Top Companies in Poultry Diagnostics Market include IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Zoetis Services LLC (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), BioNote (South Korea), Innovative Diagnostics (France), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), BioChek (Netherlands), GD (Netherlands), INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH (Germany), Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology, Inc. (China), Ring Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Bio-X Diagnostics S.A. (Belgium), MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH (Austria), Gold Standard Diagnostics (Germany), and Bioneer Corporation (South Korea). These companies are recognized leaders in the field of poultry diagnostics.

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