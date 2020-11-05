Sports Apparel Market Booms Globally, to Register 5.1 % CAGR by 2026: Allied Market Research

The global sports apparel market across the U.S has dominated the market with highest market revenue share. In addition, the region is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sports apparel is expected to reach $248.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2026. The report highlights the major segments, market characteristics, top investment pockets, growth by segmentation, and competitive landscape.

Shankar Bhandalkar, Team Lead Research, Consumer Goods at AMR, highlighted, "The affluent population in the emerging economies has increased over the years and with it the expenditure on shopping and specialty goods such as premium clothing or sports apparel has increased."

According to the report, the market across the U.S dominated the market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Growth in expenditure of the consumers on fitness apparel anddeveloped retail structure and celebrity brand endorsements augment the market growth in this province. On the other hand, China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rapidly improvement in the infrastructure and changes in the buying behavior of people.

The global sports apparel market is analyzed across end user and distribution channel.

By end user, the market is classified into children, men, and women. The men segment contributed to the highest market revenue, owing tohigher participation of men in sports. At the same time, the women segment would portray the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the growth in population of women sports enthusiasts and increased frequency of product launch.

By distribution channel, theglobal sports apparel market is divided intoE-commerce, supermarket/hypermarket, brand outlets, and discount stores. Thediscount stores segment contributed for the highest market share. This is due to beneficial options such as discounts and trial before purchase as well as the benefit of immediate gratification. On the other hand, thee-commerce segment would manifest the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. This is owed to increase in penetration of internet and online shopping.

The global sports apparel market report includes a comprehensive analysis of the major market players such as Adidas AG, Nike, Inc., Puma SE, Under Armour, Inc., Ralph Lauren Corporation, Umbro Ltd., Fila, Inc, LululemonAthletica Incorporation, New Balance Athletic Shoe, Inc., and Columbia Sportswear Company.

SOURCE Allied Market Research