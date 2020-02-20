Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Worth $13.8 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market by Technology (Fusion, Spine Biologics, VCF, Decompression, Motion Preservation), Product (Thoracic, Cervical, Interbody, Spine Biologics, Non-Fusion, Stimulators), Type (Open, MIS) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market is projected to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2025 from USD 10.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.0%.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=712

The advancements in spine surgeries technologies, such as the development of safer, more effective, advanced, simple, and easy-to-use spinal implants and devices; the increasing incidence of spinal disorders; and the launch of advanced bone grafting products are some of the key factors driving the growth of the Spinal Implants Devices Market.

The thoracic fusion and lumbar fusion devices segment accounted for the largest share of the Spinal Surgery Devices Market in 2019.

Based on product, the market is segmented into thoracic fusion and lumbar fusion devices, cervical fusion devices, spine biologics, non-fusion devices, vertebral compression fracture treatment devices, spinal decompression devices, and spine bone stimulators. The thoracic fusion and lumbar fusion devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of lumbar degenerative disc disease and the growing number of product launches.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Spinal Surgery Devices Market"

314 – Tables

32 – Figures

269 – Pages

The spinal fusion and fixation technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the Spinal Implants Devices Market in 2019.

On the basis of technology, the Spinal Surgery Devices Market is segmented into spinal fusion and fixation, vertebral compression fracture treatment, motion preservation/non-fusion, and spinal decompression technologies. The spinal fusion and fixation technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising incidence of target diseases (such as degenerative disc disease and spinal stenosis) with the growing geriatric population across the globe, a growing number of spinal fusion procedures, and technological advancements in spinal fusion techniques and bone grafting procedures.

The open surgeries segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019.

Based on the type of surgery, the market is segmented into open and minimally invasive surgeries. The open surgeries segment accounted for the largest share of the Spinal Surgery Devices Market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing preference for open spine surgeries among medical professionals, rising incidence of spinal deformities, and technological advancements in spinal fusion surgeries. In addition, some spine procedures, such as spinal implant insertions, can only be done through open surgeries, which is another major factor supporting market growth.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=712

North America dominates the Spinal Implants Devices Market.

The market is segmented into five regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to its highly developed healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement systems and high patient awareness and physician education. However, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the improving healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness, improving reimbursement scenario, and the growing insurance coverage in several APAC countries.

The major players operating in the Spinal Surgery Devices Market are Medtronic (Ireland), DePuy Synthes (US), NuVasive, Inc. (US), Stryker Corporation (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Globus Medical, Inc. (US), Orthofix International N.V. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), RTI Surgical, Inc. (US), Boston Scientific (US), SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (US), ulrich GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Spineart (Switzerland), Kuros Biosciences AG (Switzerland), Bioventus, LLC (US), Colfax Corporation (US), Meditech Spine, LLC (US), and Implanet (France).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=712

Browse Related Reports:

Bone Growth Stimulator Market by Product (Device, Bone Morphogenetic Protein, PRP), Application (Spinal Fusion, Delay Union & Non-union Bone Fracture, Oral-maxillofacial), End User (Hospitals, Home Care, Academia, CROs) - Global Forecasts to 2022

Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market by Product (Knee, Ankle, Spine, Shoulder, Neck, Elbow, Wrist, Facial), Category (Soft, Hard), Application (Ligament (ACL, LCL), Preventive, OA), Distribution, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/spine-surgery-devices-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/spine-surgery-devices.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets