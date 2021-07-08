Spinal Fusion Device Market Size To Reach $8.8 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 4.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global spinal fusion device market size is expected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing number of spinal-related disorders and technological advancement in spinal fusion surgeries are boosting the market growth. The market experienced a slight decrease in growth rate in 2020 due to delays or cancellations of elective surgeries.

Key Insights & Findings:

The thoracolumbar devices dominated the product segment of the market in 2020. This contribution is mainly because of the increased number of thoracolumbar disorders and technological advancements

The minimally invasive segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 64.0% in 2020. The associated advantages such as less blood loss, less surgery time, increased recovery time are boosting the growth of the segment

The degenerative disc segment held the largest revenue share of over 42.0% in 2020. The growth can be attributed to the growing target population and the increasing number of lower back pain and neck pain in adults

The hospitals segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. The growth can be attributed to advanced treatment options and a large number of patient footfall

North American dominated the market in 2020 in terms of revenue share. Increased target population, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and technological advancements are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market in the region

Read 150 page market research report, "Spinal Fusion Device Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Surgery (Complex Deformity, Degenerative Disc), By Disease Type, By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research.

Nuvasive reported a decrease in the revenue by 5.4% in 2020 Q1 as compared to 2019 Q1. However, the market experienced recovery during the 3rd quarter of 2020 due to the ease of lockdown and resumption of surgeries. In May 2021, Orthofix received FDA 510 (k) clearance for the Forza Ti spacer system for transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion procedures. In March 2021, ATEC launched the InVictus Occipital-Cervical-Thoracic Spinal Fixation System to enhance the spine portfolio. The aforementioned factors are expected to boost market revenue over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global spinal fusion device market on the basis of product, disease type, surgery, end-user, and region:

Spinal Fusion Device Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Thoracolumbar Devices



Anterior Lumbar Plates





Pedicle Screw and Rods





Others



Cervical Fixation Devices



Anterior Cervical Plates





Hook Fixation Systems





Others



Interbody Fusion Devices

Spinal Fusion Device Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Degenerative Disc



Complex Deformity



Trauma & Fractures



Others

Spinal Fusion Device Surgery Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Open spine surgery



Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

Spinal Fusion Device End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals



Specialty Clinics



Others

Spinal Fusion Device Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Spinal Fusion Device Market

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (DePuy Synthes)

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Orthofix Medical, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

NuVasive, Inc.

Globus Medical

ATEC Spine, Inc

Captiva Spine, Inc

SeaSpine

Spinal Elements, Inc.

Spine Wave, Inc.

Spineology, Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.