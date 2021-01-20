Speech Zadarma is offering free access to their widely recommended speech recognition analytics tool until March 2021

BURGAS, Bulgaria, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Speech analytics is transforming many aspects of business, and is especially beneficial to any sales driven organisation. Zadarma, most well known as a leading global VoIP provider, also offers an industry leading smart speech recognition and analytics feature as part of their incredibly easy to use and highly affordable telecommunications offering. The tool enables a computer to identify and respond to human speech - recorded voice is transcribed into text with the help of neural networks and sound models that even account for and accommodate different languages. Zadarma's speech recognition analytics feature turns every internal or external call and conversation into a rich, structured data source to power business intelligence.

Improved Customer Experience and Satisfaction

This is one of the major reasons call centres were amongst the first to adopt speech analytics technology. By allowing their teams to mine and analyse audio data they have been able to detect emotion, tone and stress in a customer's voice. Managers and call centre team members can quickly identify a customer's needs, wants and expectations, and gauge how effective their interactions are at addressing them.

Better ROI

Speech analytics can deliver an impressively effective and rapid ROI (Return On Investment) through a greater sales conversion rate and reduction in call centre service delivery time and costs. The introduction of speech analytics often provides a welcome reduction in cost of unnecessary callbacks. Call centres can be more efficient as they become able to adopt a data driven approach to operational decision making. The savings can be endless with reduced cost of quality assurance and monitoring and often lower cost per calls due to the faster efficient call handle times and fewer transfers.

Faster Feedback and Communication

Speech analytics can also drive growth by speeding up the communication cycle. By analysing which conversations, phrases and techniques lead to more sales, teams can refine and focus their efforts on what works best. With the faster feedback and deeper insight, a natural increase in sales conversion rates occurs.

Not only does speech analytics automate a range of internal processes but it can fundamentally speed up any business operation. Zadarma partners with premier speech recognition specialists to provide a top-quality service with incredible accuracy. Speech recognition analytics is a great tool that can help businesses improve performance and enhance customers' experience quickly. Why not take advantage of the free recognition minutes Zadarma is offering until March 2021, to test the effectiveness of speech recognition analytics on your sales team's performance and productivity today.

https://zadarma.com/en/services/speech-analytics/

Related Links

https://zadarma.com



SOURCE Zadarma