Specialty Feed Additives Market worth $21.01 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The specialty feed additives market is estimated at USD 16.81 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 21.01 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2025 to 2030.

Specialty feed additives are estimated to show strong demand in the coming years due to the increasing focus on animal health, feed efficiency, and sustainable production practices in livestock. In recent years, specialty feed additives have been in demand due to their ability to improve nutrient absorption, improve gut health, immune response, and performance of the animal. Specialty additives have precise benefits that improve nutrition or add functionality to the diet. These benefits can include improved digestion, disease resistance, or growth to optimized standards. Products produced with specialty feed additives include enzymes, probiotics, organic acids, and phytogenics. These products are being utilized more in poultry, swine, ruminants, and aquaculture. The market is also experiencing growing consumer demand for natural and antibiotic-free additives due to global regulations eliminating antibiotic growth promoters. This will continue to consider evolving consumer expectations related to safe, quality animal product production during the forecasting columns. Additive production innovation and improved additive formulations targeted to specific species and production outcomes continue to be a factor in supporting the increase in the use of specialty feed additives to move animal production to more efficient and sustainable nutrition practices.





Poultry feed additives are projected to grow at the highest CAGR among livestock during the forecast period.

The poultry livestock sector is leading the way in growth in the specialty feed additives market, owing to continued growth in global poultry production and consumption. The OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2025–2034 notes that poultry meat is projected to make up 62% of global meat production, along with consumption forecasting to reach 173 million tonnes (190.7 million tons) of poultry meat by the year 2034. Poultry is an economical protein source for humans as it allows the most efficient feed conversion, a short production cycle, and a reduced environmental footprint compared to other livestock production. As in many markets such as Asia, Latin America, and the US, the demand for poultry continues to increase, so producers will focus on using specialty feed additives to improve animal health and feed efficiency, as specialty feed additives include organic acids, probiotics, and antioxidants. Issues related to a lack of biosecurity, antibiotic use, and animal welfare are in continuing prominence as functional additives promote improved digestion, immunity, and performance in poultry flocks. The dominance of poultry as the leading protein contributor within the global meat market will continue to develop, and demand for more targeted nutritional solutions in poultry will grow, positioning the sector to become a significant growth segment in the specialty feed additives market.



The natural source segment is set to account for a second market share during the forecast period.

The natural source segment accounts for a second share in the specialty feed additives market, primarily due to the increasing desire for sustainable and antibiotic-free animal sites. As consumers become increasingly aware of food safety and animal welfare, producers are looking to natural feed additives, including probiotics, prebiotics, phytogenics, and organic acids. These ingredients have been shown to improve gut health, boost immunity, and lessen oxidative stress in livestock. Naturally sourced additives are vulnerable to oxidation and are often priced higher than synthetic additives; however, prominent industry players are making strides in this segment. For instance, in February 2023, Evonik Industries AG (Germany) launched PhytvCare IM, a plant-based additive developed in collaboration with Dr. Eckel, to help reduce inflammation in livestock. Likewise, in November 2022, Layn Natural Ingredients released TruGro MYC, a polyphenol-based approach to dealing with mycotoxin-induced stress in swine and poultry. These developments demonstrate the continuing market opportunities for natural feed additives as strategies for meeting regulatory standards and consumer preferences evolve.

European region to hold the second largest market share during the forecast period

Europe has an important proportion of the global specialty feed additives market due to better regulatory regimes, advanced livestock farming, and various corporate interests in feed additives such as Nutreco, Evonik Industries AG, and DSM. Regulations on animal health, sustainability, and productivity in Europe have resulted in demand for high-performance additives such as enzymes, probiotics, and amino acids. In September 2023, Novozymes (Denmark) and Bactolife (Denmark) signed a joint development and commercialization agreement to launch Ablacto+, a biosolution targeting post-weaning diarrhea (PWD) in piglets. Ablacto+ uses binding proteins to stabilize piglets' gut health, reducing the need for antibiotics. This collaboration addresses a key challenge in swine health, with potential global impact on antibiotic reduction and improved animal welfare. In February 2023, Evonik launched its first plant-based feed additive for swine, poultry, and ruminants. This plant-extracted feed additive is high in flavonoids and reduces inflammation in dairy cows, laying hens, and sows. Therefore, it enhances their phytogenic-based product portfolio. These developments show Europe's commitment to ensuring innovation and sustainability in feed additives and help entrench Europe's position as a leading global player.

The report profiles key players such as Cargill, Incorporated (US), ADM (US), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Novonesis Group (Denmark), Adisseo (France), Nutreco (Netherlands), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), and Alltech (US).

