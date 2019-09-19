Speakers From Leading Institutions Join Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa 2019, Hosted by IT News Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare industry has historically been slow in adopting technology, however, studies show that by embracing emerging technologies such as AI, EHR, IoMT, augmented reality, wearables and robotics the industry can reap significant benefits, namely improved patient care, lower healthcare costs, dosage error reduction, hospital asset tracking and monitoring, and reducing the need for large numbers of on-site medical personnel in African healthcare facilities.

For sustainable success and growth in the healthcare arena, it is critical to embrace technologies that not only result in a reduction in the overall cost of care, especially in these economically challenging times, but also keep up with global trends. The 5th annual Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa aims to tackle the many healthcare challenges that still exist in Africa, as well as critically assess the ways in which emerging technology trends can improve healthcare on the continent.



Set to take place on the 08 and 09 October 2019, at the Gallagher Convention Centre, the fifth edition of the Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa will focus on exploring emerging healthcare technology trends and aims to provide solutions to technology challenges within healthcare. Under the theme "Digital Building Blocks For A Patient Centred Healthcare System" the summit will host the who's who of African healthcare for two days of networking, lively intellectual exchange and exploration to see what's new, what's cutting edge and what will shape the future of healthcare.

HISA2019 will join the dots between innovation and practicality, presenting the latest healthcare technologies and showcasing their practical application and integration into existing healthcare infrastructure.

Confirmed speakers for the summit include:

Valter Adao - Chief Digital & Innovation Officer, Deloitte Africa

- Chief Digital & Innovation Officer, Etienne Dreyer - Associate Director at PwC

- Associate Director at PwC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo - Western Cape Minister, Department of Health Western Cape

Dr Mwenya Kasonde - Assistant Director of Global Health, Ministry of Health Zambia

- Assistant Director of Global Health, Ministry of Health Zambia Dr Abdi Mohamed - COO Metropolitan Hospital Nairobi & Co-Founder & CEO Ladnan Hospital, Kenya

- COO Metropolitan Hospital Nairobi & Co-Founder & CEO Ladnan Hospital, Suren Govender - Group Chief Digital Officer, Life Healthcare Group

- Group Chief Digital Officer, Life Healthcare Group Dr Herman Myburgh - CEO & Co-Founder, HearX Group

- CEO & Co-Founder, HearX Group Dr Bandile Masuku - Health MEC, Gauteng Department of Health

Dr Rajeev Eashwari - Director ICT/E-Health Department of Health Gauteng

- Director ICT/E-Health Department of Health Gauteng Moredreck Chibi- World Health Organization Technical Officer: Local production of pharmaceuticals

Dr Lance Lasersohn - Specialist Anesthesiologist and Intensive Care Physician SASA Vice President

- Specialist Anesthesiologist and Intensive Care Physician SASA Vice President Dr Maximilien Goris-Gbenou - Urologist - Hospital Marseille Beauregard Vert-Coteau ( Marseille, France )

- Urologist - Hospital Marseille Beauregard Vert-Coteau ( ) Uylsse Baguida- CEO and CO-Founder U-HOPE

5 Reasons To Attend #HISA2019:

1. Gain the knowledge needed to become an agent of digital change within your healthcare institution.

2. Find out how new technologies are transforming healthcare in Africa.

3. Hear about HealthTech advances and follow up on digital transformation success stories and best practices.

4. Find solutions to healthcare data challenges and discover EHR implementation strategies that work.

5. Adopt models to pave a way to smart hospitals in Africa using a range of digital applications such as AI, computer-assisted surgery, IoMT, Cloud Computing, blockchain and robotics.

Key Topics at #HISA2019:

Making NHI a reality with the power of technology.

Precision Medicine: A new era in patient-centered care.

The role of technology in chronic disease management and control.

Digital disruption in the pharmaceutical industry and its impact on the entire spectrum of drug development and clinical trials.

The future of Oncology: Why data and analytics are critical.

Electronic healthcare records: Best practices, challenges, and opportunities.

