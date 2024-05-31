Spark Fintech Announces Withdrawal of HK VASP License Application

DUBAI, UAE, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, today announced that after careful consideration, Spark Fintech Limited, an affiliate of Bybit, has made the decision to withdraw its application for a Virtual Asset Services Providers (VASP) license with the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).

Impact on Customers

Effective June 1, 2024, at 00:00 GMT+8, Spark Fintech will temporarily suspend all products and services on its Hong Kong platform, except for customer withdrawals. Customers are advised to withdraw their remaining funds according to the instructions provided.

Continued Support for Hong Kong's Crypto Development

Spark Fintech remains a strong supporter of Hong Kong's development as a leading center for cryptocurrency innovation. The company is committed to working collaboratively with regulators and industry stakeholders to foster a healthy and sustainable crypto ecosystem in Hong Kong.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three cryptocurrency exchanges by volume with 30 million users. Established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg