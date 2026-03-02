DUBAI, UAE, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to introduce the BOB Advantage , a high-impact campaign delivering zero-fee Bolivian Bolivianos (BOB) fiat deposits and a 5,000 USDT prize pool for eligible users.

Available now through March 12, 2026, the initiative allows users to earn up to 17 USDT per participant by completing straightforward deposit and trading milestones — combining seamless local currency access with tangible crypto rewards.

Bybit Launches "BOB Advantage": Zero Fees, 5,000 USDT Prize Pool, and a New Era for Crypto in Bolivia

Participants can unlock rewards through three tiers:

Task 1: Deposit at least 1,000 BOB and trade 100 USDT to earn 2 USDT





Deposit at least and trade to earn Task 2: Deposit at least 5,000 BOB and trade 500 USDT to earn 5 USDT





Deposit at least and trade to earn Task 3: Deposit at least 10,000 BOB and trade 1,000 USDT to earn 10 USDT

Rewards are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and all requirements must be completed within seven days before the campaign ends.

Setting the Standard for Crypto Adoption in Bolivia

With the BOB Advantage, Bybit pioneers in delivering fully integrated BOB fiat on- and off-ramps, reinforcing its leadership across Latin America. By bridging local financial infrastructure with global digital asset markets, Bybit is accelerating crypto accessibility where it matters most.

"This launch represents a defining moment for crypto adoption in Bolivia," said Patricio Mesri, LATAM Country Manager at Bybit. "Bybit enabling deposits and withdrawals in Bolivianos signals a decisive integration between the local financial system and digital assets. We were the first to make this move — and this is only the beginning. Much more is coming."

As Bybit continues expanding compliant, efficient, and affordable payment rails throughout emerging markets, the BOB Advantage reflects a broader strategic push: empowering users with frictionless fiat access and positioning Bybit at the forefront of financial innovation in the region.

Terms and conditions apply. For details of eligibility requirements and restrictions, users may visit: The BOB Advantage: 0 Fees, Big Rewards — share a 5,000 USDT prize pool

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

