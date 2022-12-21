Space Transformers Live 21 December

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimash Kudaibergenov appearing and fearing his special musical and film composition "The Story of One Sky" in Space Transformers Live on 21 December, a Peace One Day production, produced and directed by Jeremy Gilley. Other remarkable participants include Sophia Kianni, AY Young, Mitzi Jonelle Tan, Kevin J. Patel, Vee Kativhu, Mayada Adil, Luisa Romero, Jamal Hill, Sarah Hernholm, Samar Abushama, Karimot Odebode, Olla Alsakkaff

Tune in today 21 December at 3pm GMT @PeaceOneDay on Twitter or peaceoneday.org, or watch it play out in the coming days.

For all talent and spokesperson interviews please email: jeremy.gilley@peaceoneday.org

Space Transformers Live Partners include: the Pathfinders for Peaceful Just and Inclusive Societies, the Kofi Annan Foundation and the UN SDG Action Campaign.

ABOUT PEACE ONE DAY

Filmmaker Jeremy Gilley founded Peace One Day in 1999 to establish an annual Peace Day with a fixed calendar date and document the process. In 2001 Peace One Day's efforts were rewarded when the member states of the United Nations unanimously adopted the first ever annual day of global ceasefire and non-violence on the UN International Day of Peace, fixed in the calendar as 21 September – Peace Day. Peace One Day's overarching objective is to ensure that people are aware of the day and engage all sectors of society in the day's peaceful observance and celebration.

As well as leading a number of high-profile Peace Day campaigns in sport, education, the environment, and within the corporate sector, Peace One Day has produced 14 major broadcast celebrations, including performances by Sir Elton John, Akon, Annie Lennox, Lenny Kravitz, Youssou N'Dour, Yusuf Islam, Peter Gabriel, Patti Smith, Bryan Adams, John Legend, Dave Stewart, Jimmy Cliff and many others.

