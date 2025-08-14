Peace One Day Transforms Peace Day, 21 September 2025 into the World's Largest Online Festival for Peace

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peace One Day today announces that its planned 21 September 2025 celebration at the OVO Arena Wembley will now be streamed live to the world from Peace One Day studios. This decision comes from a desire to reach more people, raising awareness and manifesting action for #PeaceDay globally.

Founder Jeremy Gilley said:

"Our mission for Peace Day is to raise awareness and manifest action. Peace Day is the day where more people think about Peace than any other day of the year. It is also the day with the greatest reduction of violence. This Peace Day global transmission is key to that success."

The urgency of this message is greater than ever. In 2025, more wars are raging than at any time since the Second World War. Violent conflict has increased by 65% since 2021, and over two billion people are currently living in areas affected by conflict. The Peace Day 2025 Digital Broadcast will feature world-class musical performances, powerful speeches, and contributions from peacebuilders and global leaders, streamed to millions of people across the entire world.

Dave Stewart, Peace One Day Ambassador, said:

"The decision to move to a fully digital experience, in recognition of all those suffering across the world, is the right decision. Never before has our world been in a more urgent need for peace. The Peace One Day celebration will bring music artists and thought leaders from across the globe together, on a mission to stand together as one, irrespective of your political views or religious creed. Jeremy and I look forward to inspiring millions of people around the world."

Peace One Day extends its sincere thanks to OVO Arena Wembley and Kilimanjaro Live for their understanding and support during this transition.

Peace One Day: Filmmaker Jeremy Gilley founded Peace One Day in 1999 to establish an annual Peace Day with a fixed calendar date and document the process. In 2001 Peace One Day's efforts were rewarded when the member states of the United Nations unanimously adopted the first ever annual day of global ceasefire and non-violence on the UN International Day of Peace, fixed in the calendar as 21 September – Peace Day. Peace One Day's overarching objective is to ensure that people are aware of the day and engage all sectors of society in the day's peaceful observance and celebration.

As well as leading a number of high-profile Peace Day campaigns in sport, education, the environment, and within the corporate sector, Peace One Day has produced 38 major broadcast celebrations, including performances by Sir Elton John, Akon, Annie Lennox, Lenny Kravitz, Youssou N'Dour, Yusuf Islam, Peter Gabriel, Patti Smith, Bryan Adams, John Legend, Dave Stewart, Jimmy Cliff and many others.

We are inspired by the incredible information that there appears to have been a 15% decrease in deaths on 21 September, compared to other days in the year.