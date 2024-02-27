Space-Based Solar Power Market worth $6.8 billion by 2040 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Space-Based Solar Power market is estimated to be USD 4.7 billion in 2030 and is projected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2040 at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2030 to 2040 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Space-Based Solar Power market is thriving due to rapid advancements in technologies such as wireless power transmission and use of photovolatic cells. The growing demand for green energy, coupled with a focus on sustainability, is driving innovation in Space-Based Solar Power. Geopolitical shifts and the expansion of emerging markets further contribute to a robust market outlook. Space manufacturers are prioritizing cutting-edge solutions to meet evolving industry needs, making the Space-Based Solar Power market dynamic and poised for sustained growth. It stands at the forefront of shaping the future of renewable energy.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Space-Based Solar Power Market"

80 – Tables

40 – Figures

220 – Pages

Space-Based Solar Power Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2030 $ 4.7 billion Estimated Value by 2040 $ 6.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% Market Size Available for 2030–2040 Forecast Period 2030–2040 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Beam Type, End Users, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Expensive GEO/LEO Launch Cost Key Market Opportunities Government Initiatives for Green Energy Ecosystem Key Market Drivers Increasing Global Requirement for Energy Consumption

By beam type, the microwave segment is projected to grow at the highest market share during the forecast period.

The microwave segment in Space-Based Solar Power is gaining momentum driven by the advancements in microwave transmission technologies, such as phased array antennas and beamforming techniques, are improving the efficiency and reliability of power transmission from space to Earth. Additionally, increasing investment in space infrastructure and launch capabilities is facilitating the deployment of larger and more sophisticated SBSP satellites equipped with high-power microwave transmitters.

By end users, the Space-Based Solar Power market for the government and defense segment is projected to grow at the highest market share during the forecast period.

The government and defense segment in Space-Based Solar Power is thriving due to defense agencies recognizing the strategic advantages of Space-Based Solar Power, offering reliable and independent power sources for critical installations and military operations, especially in remote or hostile environments. The dual-use nature of Space-Based Solar Power technologies presents opportunities for synergies between civilian and military applications, encouraging government funding and collaboration.

Asia Pacific holds the highest growth rate in the region for the Space-Based Solar Power industry.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries like China, and Japan have led to soaring energy demand, driving the need for reliable and sustainable power sources. The Asia-Pacific region boasts a skilled workforce, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and a burgeoning space industry ecosystem, fostering innovation and cost-effective deployment of Space-Based Solar Power systems. The region's extensive investment in space exploration and technology, coupled with robust government support for renewable energy initiatives, provides a conducive environment for Space-Based Solar Power development.

Major players in the Space-Based Solar Power Companies are Airbus (Netherlands), Northrop Grumman (US), OHB SE (Germany), Thales Alenia Space (France), Boeing (US), EMROD (New Zealand) and others. These companies have well-equipped, strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

