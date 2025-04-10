South Pole: New report reveals 'financial cakeism': financial institutions continue to decarbonise but will not reduce their exposure to fossil fuels

LONDON, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial institutions (FIs) worldwide are attempting to decarbonise, but are still reluctant to reduce their fossil fuel investments, according to a new report by South Pole, which surveyed sustainability executives from 350 financial sector firms across 13 countries.

Despite existing net zero guidance from the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) and the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the findings of South Pole's 2024/25 Net Zero report indicate many FIs are taking selective steps towards decarbonisation.

The report reveals that nearly three-quarters (72%) of surveyed FIs have no intention of reducing their fossil fuel exposure over the next 10 years. Almost a third (27%) are choosing to make more conservative claims regarding their net zero strategy or green credentials. The report also highlights that 47% of financial institutions cite unclear regulation as a barrier to their net zero progress.

At the same time, almost half (44%) of FIs are planning to increase their exposure to green assets in the next 10 years, and nearly 80% of FIs find companies with a climate transition plan more attractive to finance. On top of this, the majority (88%) said they expect to "increase" their levels of engagement with their portfolio companies on decarbonisation in "the next two years", with many (44%) saying they expect to increase this engagement "significantly". The majority (86%) report to be on track or partially on track to meet net zero commitments.

Dr Daniel Klier, CEO of South Pole said: "The survey results demonstrate that financial institutions continue to back investments in green infrastructure and are willing to increase their exposure to climate-resilient assets and portfolio companies. However, it is also clear that the sector is no longer taking an active role in shifting the balance and will continue to finance fossil fuels. Financial institutions want to have their cake and eat it too."

He added: "While the financiers surveyed continue to drive climate-related engagement with their clients, it also becomes clear that financial institutions have to walk a tightrope, balancing the long-term resilience and efficiency of their business against returns for investors in the short term. It is important to embrace the positive tipping points created by new, cleaner, and more competitive technologies; but the sector is running major transition and physical risks when it delays its response to obvious climate tipping points."

Dame Inga Beale, South Pole's Chair of the Board, commented: "Insurance companies have long been leaders in risk management, and the latest South Pole report shows how they are often ahead of other financial institutions in navigating the challenges of decarbonisation. Notably, the highest percentage of respondents enacting 'more stringent decarbonisation requirements' were from the insurance sector. This focus on sustainability is an essential risk mitigation strategy to hedge against climate-related impacts on insured assets. Those who proactively manage risk today will be better positioned for success tomorrow."

REPORT LINK: https://www.southpole.com/publications/south-pole-net-zero-report-2025

