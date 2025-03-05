South Pole accelerates e-mobility programme in Ghana under Article 6

ZURICH, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- South Pole is proud to support a major milestone in Ghana's transition to sustainable transport with the signing of an Article 6 Mitigation Action Purchase Agreement (MOPA) between the Swedish Energy Agency (SEA) and Solar Taxi Ltd, a leading electric vehicle company in Ghana.

This marks South Pole's second major ITMO deal in the transport sector and its first with the Swedish Energy Agency, advancing international carbon finance under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement, which enables countries to collaborate on emission reduction targets. As the exclusive advisor to Solar Taxi, South Pole is providing end-to-end support, including technical design of the mitigation activity, capital sourcing, and ensuring the programme meets high-integrity carbon market standards.

This agreement enables the large-scale deployment of e-motorcycles in Ghana, decarbonising a sector responsible for nearly 50% of the country's energy-related emissions. As a key proof of concept for international carbon finance in transport, it aims to deploy 48,000 e-motorcycles by 2030, cutting an estimated 200,000 tCO2 emissions at least.

"This landmark agreement proves the transformative potential of Article 6 in scaling clean mobility solutions," said Karolien Casaer-Diez, Senior Director for Article 6 at South Pole. "This is South Pole's second major ITMO deal for a transport project, further cementing our leadership on Article 6 carbon finance, supporting governments and project developers in realising high-integrity, Paris-aligned climate impact."

"We are proud that Sweden continues to be one of the leading countries in implementing cooperative approaches under the Paris Agreement. The project, done in cooperation with Ghana, will both reduce emissions and contribute to sustainable development," says Caroline Asserup, Acting Director General at the Swedish Energy Agency.

The project aims to deliver far-reaching socio-economic benefits beyond carbon reductions. Solar Taxi is committed to making EVs accessible and mainstream while also fostering local job creation. A key aspect of the programme includes Solar Taxi's Female Engineers Academy, which will focus on training and empowering female engineers.

"At Solar Taxi, we are proud to be at the forefront of Ghana's shift to sustainable mobility," said Jorge Appiah, Founder and CEO of Solar Taxi. "With the support of the Swedish Energy Agency and South Pole, we are accelerating our mission to make electric vehicles accessible and mainstream, marking a significant step in decarbonising Ghana's transport sector."

Note to editors

Official announcement from the Swedish Energy Agency (SEA) here: https://www.energimyndigheten.se/nyhetsarkiv/2025/hallbara-transporter-ochsolenergi--nya-projekti-ghana/

About South Pole

South Pole is the world's leading carbon asset developer and climate consultancy. Since 2006, South Pole has been a trusted partner to governments, public sector organisations, and leading businesses on their decarbonisation journeys. South Pole serves over 1,000 clients globally, and its team of experts has helped many Fortune 500 businesses implement comprehensive strategies turning climate action into business opportunities. In line with its mission to deliver true climate impact for all, South Pole has used the power of markets to help channel climate finance to over 850 projects in more than 50 countries across the globe. The business is supported by world-class investors, including Temasek's GenZero, Lightrock, Corisol, and Salesforce Ventures.