South-East Asia Two-wheeler e-Axle Market worth $584 million by 2032 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- South-East Asia Two-wheeler e-Axle Market is expected to reach USD 584 million by 2032, from USD 227 million in 2025, with a CAGR of 14.45%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. In South-East Asia, hub-mounted e-axles dominate the market due to their low cost, ease of integration, and minimal maintenance making them ideal for mass-market electric scooters used in urban commuting and delivery fleets. However, a shift toward adoption of e-axles in electric two-wheeler, where consumer demand for performance and range is driving OEMs to adopt more efficient, balanced integrated components solution to offer. Supply chain localization in India and Vietnam is fostering in-house development of motors and inverters, while government-led incentives are encouraging assembly of integrated e-axle units domestically. Additionally, the region's dense traffic, short-trip usage patterns, and high fuel cost sensitivity are reinforcing the appeal of compact, low-voltage e-axle systems. As a result, the market is witnessing increased partnerships between local assemblers and global e-powertrain suppliers to create modular, scalable e-axle solutions tailored for ASEAN's diverse electric two-wheeler fleet.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=93624869

Browse in-depth TOC on "South-East Asia Two-wheeler e-Axle Market"

20 - Tables

10 - Figures

50 - Pages

OEMs to drive the rapid growth of two-wheeler e-axles in South-East Asia

Vietnam's two-wheeler e-axle market is growing steadily, supported by increasing demand for electric mobility, government incentives, and rising fuel cost concerns. Key OEMs in Vietnam such as VinFast are pursuing vertical integration strategies by developing e-axle components in-house, including motors and controllers, to reduce reliance on imports and improve cost control. For instance, In April 2024, VinFast announced the development of in-house electric drivetrain systems including motors and controllers for its upcoming electric scooters, aiming to localize up to 70% of its e-powertrain components by 2025 to reduce dependence on Chinese imports. Companies like Dat Bike and PEGA are targeting the budget segment by offering electric scooters equipped with integrated hub motor e-axles, suitable for short-distance commuting and last-mile delivery. For instance, in March 2025, Dat Bike launched its third-generation electric motorcycle with an upgraded hub motor e-axle system offering 25% higher efficiency and extended range, targeting fleet customers in urban areas. Similarly, in February 2025, PEGA expanded its scooter portfolio using modular e-axle platforms and began small-scale assembly of locally sourced inverter units. Government policies, including reduced registration fees and tax exemptions for electric vehicles, are supporting this transition. In response, Vietnamese e-axle manufacturers are increasing production capacity, focusing on local sourcing of components, and improving system efficiency to meet the needs of a cost-sensitive market and comply with the country's long-term electrification goals.

China is estimated to account for the significant share of the two-wheeler e-axle in South-East Asia market during the forecast period.

Chinese OEMs are expanding in the two-wheeler e-axle market by focusing on integration, modularity, and regional expansion. In March 2024, Yadea introduced a hub-mounted e-axle with higher torque density and 15% lower weight, targeting mass-market electric scooters. In February 2024, NIU Technologies enhanced its mid-mounted e-axle with proprietary controllers and CAN-based diagnostics, aligning with its connected vehicle strategy. In April 2024, Tailg started mass production of low-voltage hub e-axles for delivery and shared mobility, supported by local assembly in Vietnam and Thailand. In January 2025, Sunra launched a modular e-axle platform compatible with both hub and mid-drive layouts to address varied performance and regulatory requirements. These developments reflect a shift toward localized manufacturing, reduced system cost, and improved drivetrain efficiency. Chinese OEMs are standardizing components, simplifying architecture, and embedding basic control intelligence to scale across domestic and export markets. The focus remains on optimizing cost-performance balance and meeting region-specific technical and regulatory needs.

Key Market Players of South-East Asia Two-wheeler e-Axle Industry:

Prominent players in the South-East Asia Two-wheeler e-Axle Companies include Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Toyota Tsusho Corporation (Japan), and JK Fenner (India).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=93624869

This report provides insights on:

Analysis of key drivers (Stringent regulations, Local manufacturing, Policies and Subsidies), and challenges (supply chain reliance, Thermal Management and Continuous Power Delivery, Torque and Power Constraints Due to Packaging Limitations, Integration Complexity and Reliability Risks)

(Stringent regulations, Local manufacturing, Policies and Subsidies), and challenges (supply chain reliance, Thermal Management and Continuous Power Delivery, Torque and Power Constraints Due to Packaging Limitations, Integration Complexity and Reliability Risks) Technology Analysis: Detailed insights into ongoing and upcoming technologies and research & development activities in the South-East Asia Two-wheeler market

Detailed insights into ongoing and upcoming technologies and research & development activities in the South-East Asia Two-wheeler market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of OEM offering comparison, future plans and strategic developments; similar analysis for Tier I companies operating in South-East Asia Two-wheeler market

Related Reports:

Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market

Electric Vehicle Market

Electric 3 wheeler Market

Get access to the latest updates on South-East Asia Two-wheeler e-Axle Companies and South-East Asia Two-wheeler e-Axle Industry Growth

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg