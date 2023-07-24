Sourdough Market worth $3.5 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sourdough Market is estimated at USD 2.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growing consumer demand for healthier and more natural food options has led to increased interest in sourdough products. The traditional fermentation process of sourdough resonates with consumers seeking artisanal, authentic, and clean-label bakery items. The trend of exploring unique and diverse flavors has fueled the popularity of sourdough bread, known for its tangy taste and distinct aroma. The rising preference for sustainable and locally sourced ingredients has boosted the market as sourdough can be made with locally produced grains. Moreover, the influence of social media and food blogs has created awareness and curiosity around sourdough, leading to a wider consumer base and market growth.

The increasing consumer demand for healthier and natural food options drives the market.

As consumers prioritize their health and well-being, they are actively seeking alternatives to processed and artificial ingredients. Sourdough, with its natural fermentation process and potential health benefits, aligns well with this demand. Consumers are becoming more aware of the advantages of sourdough, such as improved digestion and potentially lower glycemic index. Additionally, the desire for natural and artisanal products contributes to the growth of the sourdough market as consumers appreciate the authenticity and craftsmanship associated with sourdough bread.

The growing popularity of Type II sourdough is boosting the type segment in the market.

Type II sourdough, which typically incorporates additional ingredients or variations, offers a unique and diverse flavor profile compared to basic sourdough types. Consumers are increasingly seeking bakery products with enhanced taste experiences and indulgent flavors, and Type II sourdough satisfies this demand. The inclusion of added grains, fruits, or sweeteners in Type II sourdough provides a wider range of taste options, making it appealing to a broader consumer base. The growing popularity of Type II sourdough is driving the expansion of the type segment within the sourdough market.

The increasing trend of gluten-free dough made from oats in all applications, including bread and buns, cakes, cookies, and pizza, is expected to dominate the sourdough market during the study period.

The increasing dominance of gluten-free dough made from oats in all applications, including bread and buns, cakes, cookies, and pizza, is a significant trend in the sourdough market. This trend is driven by the growing awareness of gluten intolerance and the demand for gluten-free alternatives. Oats, being naturally gluten-free, offer a nutritious and wholesome option for individuals with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease. The versatility of oats allows for their incorporation into various baked goods, expanding the market potential for gluten-free oats-based dough. The availability of gluten-free oats and the development of specialized oat-based flour and mixes further support this trend. With consumers seeking healthier and allergy-friendly options, gluten-free oats-based dough has emerged as a dominant force in the sourdough market. This trend not only caters to the growing demand for gluten-free products but also offers a nutritious and flavorful alternative for individuals looking for diverse and inclusive baking options.

The Asia Pacific Sourdough market is expected to grow at a significant rate.

The region's rapid urbanization, expanding middle class, and increasing consumer spending power contribute to the shift towards Western dietary preferences and a rise in health consciousness. Consumers in Asia Pacific provide the highest growth prospects for the Sourdough market in 2023. Asia Pacific are becoming more aware of the benefits of sourdough, such as its natural fermentation process and potential digestive advantages. The popularity of artisanal and gourmet bread products, including sourdough, is on the rise in urban areas. Additionally, the incorporation of sourdough into traditional Asian recipes and baked goods adds to its appeal. The presence of international bakery chains, supermarkets, specialty stores, and e-commerce platforms further drives the availability and accessibility of sourdough products. Moreover, the region's agricultural abundance allows for the cultivation of high-quality grains and ingredients, supporting the production of premium sourdough products. With shifting consumer preferences, increasing awareness, culinary adaptation, expanding distribution channels, and favorable agricultural conditions, Asia Pacific is set to be a thriving market for sourdough in 2023.

Key players in this market include Puratos (Belgium), IREKS GMBH (Germany), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Lesaffre (France), BOUDIN BAKERY (US), Goodmills (Austria), and Bake With Brolite (US).

