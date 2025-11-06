Chiplet Market worth $157.23 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The chiplet market is expected to grow from USD 51.94 billion in 2025 to USD 157.23 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The chiplet market is mainly driven by the rising demand for heterogeneous integration, which allows the combination of multiple specialized dies in a single package to improve performance and design flexibility. Furthermore, chiplets provide notable cost and time savings compared to traditional monolithic SoCs, making them ideal for speeding up innovation. The growing use of high-performance computing, AI, and data center applications further boosts market growth by requiring scalable and energy-efficient solutions.

Chiplet Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 51.94 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 157.23 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 24.8% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Processor, End-user Industry, Packaging Technology and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Challenges related to intellectual property (IP) protection and licensing Key Market Opportunities Development of quantum chiplets Key Market Drivers Adoption of high-performance computing (HPC) servers in various sectors

The CPU processor segment is expected to hold the largest share in the chiplet market during the forecast period.

The CPU segment is projected to hold the largest share in the chiplet industry during the forecast period due to its central role in computing systems and widespread integration across devices. Chiplet-based CPUs enable better performance, scalability, and energy efficiency by combining multiple cores and functional units into one package. Major companies like AMD and Intel are increasingly adopting chiplet designs to boost processing power and lower manufacturing costs. Moreover, the rising demand for high-performance computing, cloud infrastructure, and AI-driven workloads continues to promote the use of advanced CPU architecture, further solidifying this segment's leading position.

The 2.5D/3D packaging technology segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the chiplet market during the forecast period.

The 2.5D/3D packaging technology segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to its ability to deliver superior performance, bandwidth, and power efficiency compared to traditional packaging methods. This technology allows for closer integration of multiple chiplets, reducing interconnect length and latency while improving data transfer speeds. Growing adoption in high-performance computing, AI accelerators, and data center applications is further increasing demand. Additionally, advancements in through-silicon via (TSV) and interposer technologies are enabling cost-effective scaling, making 2.5D/3D packaging a key driver for next-generation semiconductor architectures.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market by 2028.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share in the chiplet industry during the forecast period, driven by the strong presence of leading semiconductor manufacturing hubs such as Taiwan, South Korea, China, and Japan. These countries host major foundries and packaging companies, including TSMC, Samsung, and ASE, which are investing heavily in chiplet integration and advanced packaging technologies. The region's robust electronics and consumer device production ecosystem further supports large-scale adoption. Additionally, growing demand for AI, 5G, and data center applications in emerging economies like China and India is increasing the need for high-performance and cost-efficient chiplet-based solutions. Government initiatives promoting semiconductor self-reliance and R&D investments also contribute to the region's market dominance.

Key companies operating in the chiplet companies include Intel Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), IBM (US), Marvell (US), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (US), Ranovus (Canada), and ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (Taiwan).

