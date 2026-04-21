Sonata Software Achieves AWS Migration and Modernization Competency Status

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. and BENGALURU, India, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221), a leading AI-first Modernization Engineering company, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration and Modernization Competency status.

Manu Swami, Chief Technology Officer at Sonata Software

This designation recognizes Sonata Software's technical expertise and customer experience in helping enterprises accelerate application migration and modernization on AWS. It also reflects the company's capabilities in supporting organizations as they modernize critical applications, improve operational efficiency, and build agile, resilient, and scalable digital platforms.

The AWS Migration and Modernization Competency helps customers identify AWS Partners with validated capabilities in migrating and modernizing applications from on-premises environments or other cloud platforms. This designation reflects Sonata Software's capabilities in supporting customers across transformation initiatives spanning application migration, modernization, and optimization on AWS.

"Achieving the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency is an important milestone for Sonata Software and reflects our continued focus on modernization-led transformation," said Manu Swami, Chief Technology Officer at Sonata Software. "For many enterprises, application modernization is now central to improving resilience, accelerating software delivery, and creating a more adaptable technology foundation. Our focus is on helping clients reduce technical debt, modernize with engineering rigor, and build platforms that support continuous innovation at scale."

"Achieving the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency reinforces Sonata Software's position as a trusted partner for enterprises pursuing large-scale transformation," said Anthony Lange, Chief Revenue Officer at Sonata Software. "Our clients are looking for modernization programs that move quickly, reduce risk, and deliver visible business impact. This recognition strengthens our ability to take that message to the market and underscores the value we bring in helping customers accelerate outcomes through our partnership with AWS."

Sonata Software continues to strengthen its AWS-aligned capabilities across cloud migration, application modernization, data transformation, platform engineering, and AI-enabled software delivery. In addition to the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency, Sonata has recently achieved AWS DevOps and Generative AI Competencies, along with key AWS service certifications, further reinforcing its ability to help enterprises simplify complexity, modernize business-critical systems, and derive value from their AWS investments.

About Sonata Software

Sonata Software is an AI-first modernization engineering company that helps enterprises transform legacy systems into intelligent, scalable business platforms. Powered by its Platformation™ framework and Harmoni.AI platform, Sonata delivers AI-led modernization across cloud, data, AI, Dynamics, test automation, and managed services. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata has more than $1.2 billion in revenue and 6,400+ AI engineers supporting global delivery across regions including the US, UK, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Australia, DACH, and the Nordics. With deep partnerships across Microsoft, AWS, Salesforce, and Snowflake, Sonata helps Fortune 500 enterprises accelerate innovation, improve efficiency, and drive sustainable growth.

For more information, please visit https://www.sonata-software.com/

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