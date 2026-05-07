Q4'26 consolidated PAT grew by 25.0% QoQ and 21.4% YoY. Sonata Software recommends final dividend of 415% for FY'26.

MUMBAI, India, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221), a leader in Modernization Engineering, today reported its audited financial results for its Financial Year ended March 31, 2026.

in ₹ Crores Description

For the Quarter ended For the year ended



31-Mar-26

31-Dec-25

QoQ

31-Mar-25

YoY

31-Mar-26

31-Mar-25

YoY Revenues































International IT Services

779.2

738.6

5.5 %

702.3

10.9 %

2,948.0

2,829.7

4.2 % Domestic- Products & Services

1,759.2

2,345.9

-25.0 %

1,918.2

-8.3 %

7,772.1

7,340.6

5.9 % Consolidated

2,536.2

3,080.6

-17.7 %

2,617.2

-3.1 %

10,701.2

10,157.3

5.4 % EBITDA#































International IT Services

157.4

144.0

9.3 %

115.7

36.1 %

543.7

480.5

13.1 % Domestic- Products & Services

51.2

56.2

-8.8 %

56.5

-9.3 %

197.9

208.6

-5.2 % Consolidated

208.7

200.2

4.2 %

172.7

20.8 %

741.3

689.3

7.5 % PAT































International IT Services

84.2

59.8

40.6 %

62.3

35.0 %

292.7

246.6

18.7 % Domestic- Products & Services

46.3

44.6

3.9 %

45.2

2.5 %

171.7

178.1

-3.6 % Consolidated

130.5

104.4

25.0 %

107.5

21.4 %

464.4

424.7

9.3 % #EBITDA (before Other Income, Forex and exceptional items).

Commenting on the results Mr. Rajsekhar Datta Roy, CEO-designate of Sonata Software said, "We won 2 large deals in Q4'26 and remain confident on Sonata's growth momentum, by becoming the strategic partners to our clients to enable the AI modernization journey. We will continue to invest in AI capabilities and partnerships, to further accelerate our pivot to AI."

Speaking on the results Mr. Sujit Mohanty, MD & CEO of Sonata Information Technology Limited, said, "This quarter, we achieved strong performance in our core cloud platform offerings. We successfully acquired new clients for our cloud services and data protection solutions business areas. We realized YoY growth from key accounts."

Performance Highlights for FY'26 & Q4'26:

International IT Services: Revenue for FY'26 stood at ₹2,948.0 crores, growth of 4.2% YoY, Q4'26 stood at ₹779.2 crores, growth of 5.5% QoQ. In USD terms, revenue for FY'26 stood at $328.4 million. In USD terms, revenue for Q4'26 stood at $82.4, flattish QoQ and growth of 1.3% YoY. In CC terms growth of 0.6% QoQ and 1.1% YoY. EBITDA (before other income, forex and exceptional items) for FY'26 stood at ₹543.7 crores, growth of 13.1% YoY, Q4'26 stood at ₹157.4 crores, growth of 9.3% QoQ. PAT for FY'26 stood at ₹292.7 crores, growth of 18.7% YoY, Q4'26 stood at ₹84.2 crores, growth of 40.6% QoQ. DSO stood at 64 days in Q4'26, compared to 71 days in Q3'26. ROCE stood at 24.5% in Q4'26, compared to 18.7% in Q3'26. RONW stood at 30.3% in Q4'26, compared to 23.1% in Q3'26. 7 new customers were added during the quarter.



Domestic Products & Services: Revenue for FY'26 stood at ₹7772.1 crores, growth of 5.9% YoY, Q4'26 stood at ₹1759.2 crores. Gross contribution for FY'26 stood at ₹288.7 crores, degrowth of 3.5% YoY. For Q4'26, gross contribution stood at ₹75.3 crores, degrowth of 1.1% QoQ. EBITDA (before other income, forex and exceptional items) for FY'26 stood at ₹197.9 crores, degrowth of 5.2% YoY, Q4'26 stood at ₹51.2 crores, degrowth of 8.8% QoQ. PAT for FY'26 stood at ₹171.7 crores, degrowth of 3.6% YoY, Q4'26 stood at ₹46.3 crores, growth of 3.9% QoQ. DSO stood at 47 days in Q4'26, compared to 42 days in Q3'26. ROCE stood at 43.5% in Q4'26, compared to 43.1% in Q3'26. RONW stood at 39.0% in Q4'26, compared to 41.8% in Q3'26.



Consolidated: Revenue for FY'26 stood at ₹10701.2 crores, growth of 5.4% YoY, Q4'26 stood at ₹2536.2 crores. EBITDA (before other income, forex and exceptional items ) for FY'26 stood at ₹741.3 crores, growth of 7.5% YoY, Q4'26 stood at ₹208.7 crores, growth of 4.2% QoQ. PAT for FY'26 stood at ₹464.4 crores, growth of 9.3% YoY, Q4'26 stood at ₹130.5 crores, growth of 25.0% QoQ. Cash and cash equivalents (gross) stood at ₹ 605.5 Crores. Cash and cash equivalents (net) stood at ₹ 30.7 Crores. ROCE stood at 28.1% in Q4'26, compared to 23.3% in Q3'26. RONW stood at 32.5% in Q4'26, compared to 27.7% in Q3'26.



About Sonata Software

Sonata Software, with over US$1.2 billion in revenue, is a leading AI-first modernization engineering company powered by its unique Platformation™ framework. With 90% of its workforce AI-trained, Sonata helps enterprises evolve from systems-based operations to intelligent business platforms, leveraging a strong partner ecosystem to drive speed, efficiency, and growth. The Company's AI-first modernization engineering services span Cloud, Data, AI, Microsoft Dynamics, Test Automation, and Managed Services.

Sonata's AI-led modernization is enabled by a powerful suite of proprietary tools, platforms, assets, and accelerators. At the core is Harmoni.AI, its responsible-first AI offering, which brings together industry solutions and service delivery platforms designed to accelerate enterprise AI adoption. This includes AgentBridge, a managed services offering for agentic workflows, supported by a robust governance and observability framework, development toolkit for creating fungible agents integrated into enterprise systems, and agent marketplace with an internal ecosystem of modular, reusable agents.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata Software has a strong global presence across key regions, including the US, UK, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Australia, DACH (Germany and Switzerland) and the Nordics (Finland). The Company is a trusted partner to Fortune 500 enterprises across Banking, Financial Services and Insurance; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Telecom, Media and Technology; and Retail, Manufacturing and Distribution.

Sonata's deep collaborations with partners such as Microsoft, AWS, Salesforce, and Snowflake strengthen its ability to deliver cutting-edge AI solutions. Its 30+ year partnership with Microsoft, along with its membership in the elite Microsoft Inner Circle, places Sonata among the top 1% of global Microsoft partners. Sonata is also among the first companies to earn the Microsoft Frontier Partner Badge and has achieved AWS Premier Tier Status in the AWS Partner Network.

About Sonata Information Technology Limited

Sonata Information Technology Limited, our Domestic Business, partners with Indian enterprise customers in their digital transformation journeys. As a digital transformation partner, it helps enterprises adopt and scale cloud solutions, fostering innovation and growth. It also helps customers in managing & maintaining their Hybrid Cloud Platforms and related enterprise IT security environments.

For more information, please visit https://www.sonata-software.com/

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