Solution for Emergency Switch to Remote Work

Cloud telecommunications company Zadarma has introduced a special offer for remote working in the conditions of the rapid virus spread

BURGAS, Bulgaria, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19, known and feared as the Coronavirus, is spreading around the world. The World Health Organization has officially claimed a pandemic. Everyday the news are reporting that more and more countries are getting affected and events and flights are getting cancelled. Businesses are experiencing a tremendous negative effect. No business is interested in slowing down its activities, and the only way to maintain the pace might be switching to remote work. Companies all over the globe, including such big names as The Washington Post, are encouraging their staff to work from home. And their number will continue to grow in the foreseeable future.

In order to facilitate a smooth transition to remote working, Zadarma, a cloud telecommunications provider, has introduced a special offer on business phone bundles. Their Office bundles include several virtual numbers, outgoing calls to destinations within the region of your choice, extensive PBX features, CRM system and more.

In this emergency case of a rapidly spreading virus, Zadarma has taken down 50% of the Office bundle prices for the EU and USA/Canada regions. The discount will be available for 2 months. To receive the offer you need to enter a promo code - RemoteOfficeEU and RemoteOfficeUS respectfully - in the Zadarma personal account.

All Zadarma existing clients from most active pandemic European countries had numbers from their respectful locations extended for free for a month. For new customers Zadarma has introduced 50% off monthly fees for six months. The list of the numbers with discounts is available on Zadarma website.

Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Zadarma speaking of the current offer: "We ourselves have offices in six different countries and this week we have transferred all European offices to remote working and suggested that any employee from other locations who feels safer working from home moves to remote work as well. Obviously, it is essential for us to stay in constant connection with our clients, partners as well as within the company. We understand the necessity of flawless voice communication and how having an organized phone system can be a difference between success and failure, especially in such a critical situation. We hope this offer can help companies transition to remote work smoothly and at a low cost."

Even in these uneasy and uncertain times, human interactions are at the forefront of business success across all industries. Being able to maintain a connection with partners and customers while your employees work from home can result in a significant gain for the business.

Connecting a phone system bundle with Zadarma will take only a few minutes , which is helpful in the situations when the time is of an essence.

About Zadarma: Zadarma is an international cloud telecommunications company established over 13 years ago. It provides companies and individuals with virtual phone numbers from 100 countries around the world, free Cloud PBX, call tracking, free website widgets and a free CRM system. It is trusted by over 1,500,000 clients from all over the world.

