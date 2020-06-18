Solar PV Panels Market Size Worth $176.2 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 4.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global solar PV panels market size is expected to reach USD 176.2 billion by 2027, escalating at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing demand for sustainable carbon-free solar energy coupled with stringent regulations regarding climate change prevention are likely to strengthen the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The market is primarily driven by growing adoption of clean energy systems in utility, commercial, and residential sector. This is due to huge price difference between solar-generated electricity and retail electricity. In Europe, countries such as Italy, Germany, and Spain have achieved grid parity with solar power having a lower price as compared to retail power.

Key suggestions from the report:

The thin film technology segment accounted for a prominent revenue share and was valued at USD 46.1 billion in 2019 owing to inexpensive thin film manufacturing

Off grid is likely to be the fastest-growing segment, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period owing to rising demand for decentralized power generation across remote locations

On grid segment grabbed the largest revenue share and was valued at 100.9 billion in 2019 owing to rising level of grid integration in utility scale projects

In Europe , the market was valued at USD 30.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to witness significant growth owing to rising demand for clean and renewable energy in the region.

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Solar PV Panels Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Thin Film, Crystalline Silicon), By Grid Type, By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/solar-panels-market

Technological advancements over the years have resulted in declining costs and higher efficiency of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, thereby increasing the demand for clean energy technology across several sectors. However, in order for the technology to be implemented for large scale electricity generation, high capital investment cost needs to be reduced substantially.

Hence, industry participants are focusing on developing innovative manufacturing techniques in order to enhance the conversion efficiency and generate the most immediate payback period. For instance, in February 2020, Trina Solar launched ultra-high power PV modules which can provide power output of more than 500 W with up to 21.0% module efficiency. The module is expected to lower the levelized cost of electricity by three to four percent, thereby making solar-generated electricity the most competitive.

Grand View Research has segmented the global solar PV panels market on the basis of technology, grid type, application, and region:

Solar PV Panels Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Thin Film



Crystalline Silicon



Others

Solar PV Panels Grid Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

On Grid



Off Grid

Solar PV Panels Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Residential



Commercial



Industrial

Solar PV Panels Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





Russia





U.K.





Spain





Italy





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea





India





Australia



Central & South America



Brazil





Colombia





Paraguay



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Egypt

List of Key Players of Solar PV Panels Market

JinkoSolar



JA Solar



Trina Solar



LONGi Solar



Canadian Solar



Hanwha Q-CELLS



Risen Energy



GCL-SI



Talesun



First Solar



SunPower Corporation



ReneSola



Shenzhen Yingli New Energy Resources Co.,Ltd.

