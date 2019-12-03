Soil Testing Equipment Market Worth $6.2 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Soil Testing Equipment Market by End-user Industry (Agriculture, Construction, Environment), Type of Tests (Physical, Residual, Chemical), Site (Lab, On-Site), Degree of Automation (Automatic, Manual), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Soil Testing Equipment Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 2025. The growing frequency of soil testing for cost reduction in fertigation & productivity and the need for soil conservation for human welfare have been driving soil testing equipment industry growth.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=246855452

The construction segment is estimated to account for the larger share of soil testing equipment market, in 2019

The soil testing equipment, by end-user industry, is segmented into construction, agriculture, and others. Soil testing is widely used in the construction industry to check the physical and chemical properties of the soil and thereby understand the soil's bearing capacity. Geotechnical properties, such as specific gravity, density, consistency, shear strength, and particle size, influence the stability of the engineering structures. The use of various equipment, such as augers, penetrometers, leachability equipment, permeameter, compactor, and soil sensors, among others, contribute to a significant share of the construction segment in the global soil testing equipment industry.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Soil Testing Equipment Market"

130 – Tables

44 – Figures

175 – Pages

The residual testing equipment, by type of tests, is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2019 to 2025

The growing consumer awareness regarding the presence of chemical residues in fruits & vegetables and processed foods has been driving the need for soil testing before and after cultivation. This has led to high demand for GC-MS and ICP-MS test kits. The increasing consumption of fruits & vegetables, as well as processed foods, is expected to play a vital role in driving the demand for various soil testing equipment during the forecast period.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=246855452

North America dominated the global soil testing equipment market in 2018

The presence of key soil testing equipment industry players, such as Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Group, and PerkinElmer, in the US couple,d with the high adoption of modern agriculture practices, has resulted in North America dominating the global soil testing equipment market. Several environmental organizations have been actively contributing to market development and have enforced various environment protection policies. The North American soil testing equipment industry addresses multiple environmental issues, such as climate change, acid rain reduction, industrialization, soil erosion, and construction. The growing funds for soil pollution control for ecological safety and R&D investments for new product developments are also responsible for the growth of the market.

Key players in the soil testing equipment market include Agilent Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck Group (Germany), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Controls S.p.A (Italy), LaMotte Company (US), Geotechnical Testing Equipment UK Ltd (UK), Sun Labtek Equipments (I) Pvt. Ltd (India), Martin Lishman Ltd (UK), S.W. Cole (UK), Ele International (UK), Gilson Company Inc. (US), Humboldt Mfg. Co. (US), EIE Instruments Pvt. Ltd (India), Eurofins Scientific (Luxemburg), Alfa Testing Equipment (US), Matest (Italy), M&L Testing Equipments (Canada), and Shambhavi Impex (India), among others. Manufacturers broadly adopted new product developments and acquisitions as their major strategies for the market.

Browse Related Reports:

Agricultural Testing Market by Sample (Soil, Water, Seed, Compost, Manure, Biosolids, Plant Tissue), Application (Safety Testing (Toxins, Pathogens, Heavy Metals), Quality Assurance), Technology (Conventional, Rapid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/agricultural-testing-market-203945812.html

Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market by Product Type (Biopesticides, Biofertilizers, Biostimulants), Application (Field Support, Analytical, Regulatory), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/agricultural-biological-testing-market-51724226.html

Browse Adjacent Markets: Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ Inc.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/soil-testing-equipment-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/soil-testing-equipment.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets