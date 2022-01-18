Sodium Nitrite Market Size Worth $529.9 Million By 2028 | CAGR - 4.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sodium nitrite market size is anticipated to reach USD 529.9 million by 2028 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. The growth can be attributed to the rising demand for preservatives in the food and beverages industry. The preservatives retard the growth of foodborne pathogens and microorganisms increasing the shelf life of the food product.

Globally, the demand for food preservatives is booming with the expanding food and beverages industry in developing countries such as India, Mexico, Brazil, and others. Additionally, with the growing meat processing industries specifically in large meat-producing countries such as China, India, the U.S., and others is anticipated to drive the demand for the product in the coming years.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

In 2020, food and beverages emerged as the dominant application segment, in terms of both revenue, owing to the rising adoption of flavor and color fixing agents in the poultry and meat industry

The pharmaceutical application is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.3% owing to the increased use of sodium nitrite as a raw material in pharmaceutical formulations such as the synthesis of products like caffeine and saccharine

In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the highest share in the market accounting for 70.41% in terms of revenue. This high share is attributed owing to the growing demand for food preservatives in the expanding food and beverages industry

In 2020, China accounted for the largest revenue share in the market in the Asia Pacific region. This high share is attributed to the presence of large-scale manufacturers in the country

Deepak, the largest manufacturer in India , manufactures and supplied more than 80% of the product which finds application in pharmaceuticals, agro-based chemicals, and others

Packaged food contains additives to preserve the freshness of the product, and sodium nitrite is among one of the food preservatives used in packaged food. Countries including the U.K., the U.S., China, Japan, Russia, Belgium, and others are the largest consumers of packaged meats including bacon, and ham, among others. The growing penetration of sodium nitrite in packaged food is in turn anticipated to propel the industry over the coming years.

In the U.S.; New York, Texas, Illinois, and Pennsylvania have a high presence of food and beverages processing companies. Meat and beverages account for a major share in the U.S. food processing industry, thereby leading to significant consumption of the product in the country. Moreover, recent research and development activities involving the introduction of natural sources of sodium nitrite, as an attempt to eliminate the health issues, are estimated to drive the demand on a global scale.

The Asia Pacific region is a substantially large market due to high demand for the product from end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, food, and others as well as the presence of large manufacturers in developing countries such as China, India, and others. The market is witnessing high production of Sodium Nitrite, specifically in countries such as India, China, and Japan, owing to the growing consumption of food-grade sodium nitrite.

The COVID-19 spread globally has highly impacted the growth of several industries including the food industry owing to the closure of food production facilities, but the pharmaceutical was the least impacted. Sodium nitrite demand is witnessed to be high in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America region during COVID-19 which is met by domestic production.

The market is highly competitive, due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers across regions. Companies such as BASF SE, OSTCHEM, and Weifang Haiye Chemistry And Industry Co. Ltd have a global presence and cater to various applications.

List of Key Players in the Sodium Nitrite Market

BASF SE

OSTCHEM

Weifang Haiye Chemistry And Industry Co. Ltd

Deepak

URALCHEM JSC

Hualong Nitrite Limited

Linyi Luguang Chemical Co., Ltd

Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd

Planet Chemicals Pte Ltd

