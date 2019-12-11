SoClean Continues Global Expansion with Appointment of Francis Choi as Vice President of Asia-Pacific Market

Former Vice President of Strategy & Business Development, Enterprise Solutions for Siemens Healthineers Greater China Joins SoClean

PETERBOROUGH, New Hampshire, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoClean, the creator of SoClean 2, announced today that it has engaged Francis Choi as its Vice President of Asia Pacific. Choi has extensive experience with consumer and healthcare business development in China and the Asia-Pacific. In his previous role, Francis was the business P&L owner for over 10 years within the consumer durable and healthcare products space targeted towards the private sector.

"As SoClean continues to build a team that will help us provide access to our products internationally, having Francis lead our efforts in Asia-Pacific makes great sense," said Bob Wilkins, CEO, SoClean. "International expansion is a complicated exercise, but we are confident Francis brings a range of experience in the healthcare products space that will help bring SoClean's technology and products to consumers everywhere."

Asia-Pacific accounts for almost 60 percent of the global population, which is why SoClean believes strategically there is a huge opportunity to bring its products for sleep equipment maintenance to this market. As Choi takes on this new role, he will begin by working to significantly increase consumer and healthcare professional awareness on the importance of the daily cleaning of sleep equipment.

"I have always been driven by how advanced technology can play a significant role in the well-being of a person's life," said Francis Choi. "I'm thrilled to be part of the SoClean family. The team's chemistry, collaborative attitude and emphasis on business growth is contagious and I look forward to accelerating the Asian market with their support."

As a global leader in automated sleep equipment maintenance, SoClean is constantly innovating to serve the needs of the ever-growing sleep community. Its device maintains sleep equipment without the need for disassembly or water. Headquartered in the U.S., the company has now expanded to Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

