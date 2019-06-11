Snack Bars Market Size Worth $31.60 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 6.64%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global snack bars market size is projected to reach USD 31.60 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 6.64% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Changing consumer lifestyles and food patterns are expected to drive the demand for convenient food products, such as snacks bar. The richness of fiber and iron in granola/muesli bars has made it the dominant product segment of the global market. Whereas, increasing awareness about the health benefits offered by energy and nutrition bars lists it as the fastest-growing product segment.

Key suggestions from the report:

North America led the global snack bars market in 2018. The region is said to maintain its dominance over the forecast years due to the strong presence of prominent companies

Asia Pacific it is expected to witness the fastest market growth from 2019 to 2025 due to increasing health consciousness and product awareness in emerging economies like India

The industry is highly competitive. Key companies including Nature Valley, Kellogg's, Alpen And Jordan, Quaker Oats, Kind Bars, Cliff Bars , Earnest Eats, Mars, Oriole Healthy Foods, And the Hain Celestial Group

Read 110 page research report with TOC on "Snack Bars Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Breakfast, Energy & Nutrition, Granola/Muesli, Fruit), By Distribution Channel (Convenience Store, Online, Super/Hypermarket), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/snack-bars-market

Supermarkets/hypermarkets hold the dominant market share as these stores have a variety of products at discounted prices. However, the online distribution channel is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. Developed countries, such as U.S, Japan, and China, have well-established markets for healthy bars. On the other hand, emerging countries like India can offer new growth opportunities for the global market. Increasing population and awareness regarding health and fitness programs is also likely to boost the market.

Business expansions and product launches are the major strategies adopted by key companies in this market. For instance, a Russian company called Bio Food Lab will expand its business in emerging countries of APAC. Kellogg's launched special K-bars. Availability of substitutes of these nutritious foods in the market may have a negative impact on the market growth. North America is the dominant regional market followed by Europe.

Asia Pacific is said to be the fastest-growing region due to rising popularity of sports as career option and increasing disposable income and number of nuclear families in the region. Companies such as Quaker Oats, Kellogg's, Nature Valley have a prominent share in the market Manufactures are focusing upon improving a variety of snack bars. The merger of KIND Bars with Mars; a prominent player in the market, has increased its presence of these products to drive the product variety in the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global snack bars market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Snack Bars Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Breakfast



Granola/Muesli



Fruit



Energy and Nutrition



Others



Snack Bars Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Supermarkets/Hypermarket



Convenience Stores



Online



Snack Bars Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)





North America



U.S.





Europe



U.K.





Asia Pacific



India





Central & South America



Brazil





Middle East & Africa



UAE

