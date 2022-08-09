Smart Pump Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 2,030.5 Million by 2032- Future Market Insights, Inc.

China is expected to account for 66% of the East Asia smart pump market share over the forecast period. India is one of the world's leading countries in the manufacturing sector. By 2032, it is expected to account for more than 30% of the South Asia smart pump market share.

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sales of smart pumps Market are set to be valued at over US$ 947.6 Mn in 2022, with a stable long-term projection, according to latest insights by Future Market Insights (FMI). A new report estimates the market to expand at a 7.9% CAGR over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

According to Future Market Insights, the market for intelligent pumps is primarily driven by strict energy-efficiency regulations in developed countries, high adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and the financial advantages of intelligent systems. Besides this, rising focus on smart water and wastewater systems, and increasing power generation capacities worldwide, are estimated to create opportunities in the smart pump market.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15407

Manufacturers are focusing on increasing their sales in overseas markets, including developing markets, owing to factors such as the growing construction sector, strict energy-efficiency regulations in developed countries and rising awareness of water and waste treatment activities.

Key players operating in the market are focused in launching innovative products through merger & acquisition activities which is proven as key win-win strategy amongst the manufacturers which is anticipated to contribute towards market growth in the years to come.

"Increasing application of smart pump in wastewater treatment plants, along with high demand for centrifugal smart pumps in smart cities will create opportunities for growth in the market over the assessment period," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

On the basis of pump type, sales of centrifugal pumps will hold 60% of the total market share over the forecast period.

Based on end use, building automation and water & waste water segments will collectively account for a dominant share in the market in 2022.

Total sales in Germany will hold nearly 20% of the Europe market share in 2022.

will hold nearly 20% of the market share in 2022. China will account for 66% of the East Asia smart pump market share over the forecast period.

will account for 66% of the smart pump market share over the forecast period. Demand for smart pumps in India will increase at a 9% CAGR over the assessment period.

Request Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-15407

Competitive Landscape

The smart pump market is consolidated with key players accounting 70-75% of the global market share. These players are investing in new technology developments and expansion of their product portfolio in order to cater the increasing demand of smart pumps from various end use industries.

According to FMI Analysis, the top players in the market are Grundfos Holding A/S, ITT Corporation, XYLEM, Flowserve Corporation, Sulzer Ltd., and KSB Ltd are among others

Smart Pump Market Segmentation by Category

Pump Type:

Centrifugal

Positive Displacement

Capacity:

UPTO 30

30-90

90-180

180-360

Above 360

End-User:

Building Automation

Water & Waste Water

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Power

Others

Find More Valuable Insights

The research report analyzes demand for Smart Pump. The global Smart Pump market has been analyzed with the COVID-19 impact, various macroeconomic factors, market trends and market background. As per Future Market Insights, the market has been analyzed on the basis of pump type, capacity, end user, and region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both, supply side and demand factors.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15407

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

TOC continued..!

Have a Look at Industrial Automation Domain Related Research Reports:

Positive Displacement Pump Market Size : Germany currently leads the European market, with its valuation expected to reach US$ 153.0 Mn by 2031. Besides this, the U.S. has emerged as a leading market, dominating sales in North America.

Stair Lift Motors Market Trends : The stair lift motors market is likely to rise to US$ 139.3 Million in 2022. The stair lift motors are anticipated to reach US$ 211.6 Million with a CAGR of 4.3% by 2032.

Thermostatic Radiator Valves Market Outlook : The global thermostatic radiator valves market is projected to amass a revenue of around US$ 404.0 million by 2032, up from US$ 279.0 million in 2022 moving forward with a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Plant Asset Management Market Growth : The worldwide plant asset management market is forecasted to attain a valuation ofUS$ 6 billionby the end of 2022.

Asphalt Mixing Plants Market Forecast : The global Asphalt Mixing Plants market size is expected to be valued at US$ 6.6 Billion in 2022. The increasing road construction activities coupled with growing infrastructural development in countries are likely to propel industry growth.

Centrifugal Pumps Market - FMI has forecast the centrifugal pumps demand to rise at 4.7% between 2021 and 2031 in the agricultural segment.

Industrial Pumps Market - Industrial pumps find application in various industries and play an essential role in moving an assortment of fluids from one location to another.

Heat Pumps Market - Future Market Insights (FMI) has estimated the Heat Pumps Market to grow with a year-on-year growth of 3.6% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 33,156 Mn by 2022 end

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/smart-pump-market

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights