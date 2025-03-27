Smart Pills Market worth US$1.30 billion by 2030 with 11.2% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Smart Pills Market ,valued at US$0.61 billion in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 11.2%, reaching US$0.69 billion in 2024 and an impressive US$1.30 billion by 2030. The key factors driving the market growth include technological advancements and innovative healthcare developments. The pills are equipped with sensors, microprocessors, and wireless communication features and have revolutionized patient care through miniaturization, longer battery life, and improved data processing of pills for disease diagnosis. Furthermore, the pills meet critical healthcare needs by providing a non-invasive, convenient solution for tracking vital signs, ensuring medication adherence, and diagnosing gastrointestinal disorders. These pills enhance patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs, signifying a significant advancement in modern medicine.

By application, smart pills market is bifurcated into capsule endoscopy, patient monitoring, and targeted drug delivery. In 2023, patient monitoring segment accounted for the second largest share of smart pills market. This is attributed to launch of innovative sensor technologies and the rising need for precise & accurate measurement of inner body temperatures. Increasing demand for streamlined integration is expected to enhance the adoption of smart pills due to expanded connectivity and compatibility with digital health systems.

By Based on target area, smart pills market is segmented into small intestine, large intestine, esophagus, and stomach. Large intestine holds the second largest share during forecast period in 2023. As per the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), estimated 153,020 adults in the US will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2023. These numbers involve 106,970 new cases of colon cancer and 46,050 new cases of rectal cancer. The growing number of cases of colorectal cancer have contributed to the increasing adoption of smart pills in the large intestine, as smart pills can reach areas of the colon that may be difficult to visualize with traditional methods.

By geography, the smart pills market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. During forecast period, the Asia-pacific smart pills market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Factors which are driving this growth include increased in the presence of established vendors in the regional market and growing adoption of capsule endoscopy in countries such as China and India. The growing incidence of stomach cancer in Japan has created a rising demand for advanced diagnostic technologies such as capsule endoscopy. This non-invasive and patient-friendly method employs small, swallowable capsules equipped with cameras to capture specified images of the gastrointestinal tract.

The key players operating in the smart pills market include Medtronic (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), CapsoVision,Inc. (US), IntroMedic (South Korea), ANX Robotics (US), Shenzhen Jifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China), JINSHAN Science & Technology (Group) (China), etectrx (US), Check-Cap (Israel), BodyCap (France), and Shangxian Minimal Invasive Inc (China).

Medtronic (US)

Medtronic is a global manufacturer of smart pills. The company offers capsule endoscopes under the Medical Surgical portfolio. The extensive product portfolio allows the company to provide comprehensive solutions to healthcare providers, including capsule endoscopy systems. The Medical Surgical segment net sales for the fiscal year 2024 was USD 8.4 billion, an increase of 5 percent compared to the fiscal year 2023. The net sales increase was primarily due to the by strength across both Surgical & Endoscopy and Acute Care & Monitoring. The company leverages its research capabilities and innovative product portfolio to ensure its strong position in the smart pills market. The company achieves its target of rapid growth by strengthening its product offerings through product approvals. For instance, in November 2021, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) clearance for its innovative PillCam Small Bowel 3 system, which combines Medtronic's state-of-the-art PillCam technology with Amazon logistics. The company strives to enhance patient access to diagnostic technologies in remote settings such as home care through such initiatives.

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Olympus Corporation is a provider of precision optics and imaging products. The company has established itself as a global leader in various fields, including medical and surgical equipment, life sciences, and camera & audio products. It is a leader in gastrointestinal endoscopic equipment. The company holds a significant market position in the smart pills market. The company's Endoscopic Solutions segment offers capsule endoscopes for diagnostic imaging of the digestive tract. It derives most of its revenue from the developed regions of North America and Europe. Olympus Corporation focuses on organic strategies, such as product launches. The company launched the EndoCapsule System EC-10 a few years ago for capturing images and transmitting them wirelessly to an external data recorder worn by the patient. The company has also invested in R&D to develop smart pill technologies that explore innovative methods to integrate sensors, data transmission capabilities, and other advanced features into ingestible capsules.

CapsoVision, Inc. (US)

CapsoVision, Inc. is one of the leading players in smart pills market. The company offers the only capsule endoscopy system that provides a 360° panoramic view of the small bowel. The company is known for its advanced imaging technology, which enables high-quality visualization of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The company focuses on organic strategies to establish a strong foothold in the industry.In January 2025, CapsoVision, creceived FDA clearance for CapsoCam Plus for use in pediatric patients aged two and older. This milestone allows children to benefit from the ease and precision of capsule endoscopy, offering a non-invasive, comfortable diagnostic option that minimizes the stress typically associated with traditional endoscopy procedures. Furthermore, in August 2023, CapsoVision added new feature to its next-generation, cloud-based software application, designed to make clinical data management more convenient, cost-effective, and secure.

