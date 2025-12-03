Preclinical Imaging Market worth $4.39 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Preclinical Imaging Market is projected to grow from about USD 3.53 billion in 2025 to USD 4.39 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Preclinical Imaging Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023–2030

2023–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 3.53 billion

USD 3.53 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4.39 billion

USD 4.39 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 4.5%

Preclinical Imaging Market Trends & Insights:

The optical imaging reagents segment is the largest product type of the preclinical reagents market in 2024.

The oncology segment is the largest application segment of the preclinical imaging market in 2024.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are the largest end-user segment in the preclinical imaging market in 2024.

North America dominated the global preclinical imaging market in 2024.

In vivo preclinical imaging involves the visualization of animal models required during life science research studies. This is particularly important to academic researchers and those involved in drug development activities, prior to human trials. During a drug development process, preclinical studies provide vital information about the drug candidate (such as its therapeutic effects, pharmacodynamics profile, and side effects & toxicities). This forms the basis for regulatory approval to initiate a clinical trial on humans. Market growth is primarily driven by factors such as the rising demand for new drug development, innovations in preclinical imaging, and an increasing number of public-private initiatives and funding to support preclinical research. However, strict regulations hinder the market's growth.

By reagents, the optical imaging reagents segment is the largest product type of the preclinical reagents market in 2024.

the preclinical imaging market is segmented into optical imaging reagents, nuclear imaging reagents, MRI contrast agents, ultrasound contrast agents, and CT contrast agents. Among these, the optical imaging reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the preclinical imaging market in 2024. The large market share of the optical imaging reagents segment is attributed to the high penetration of optical imaging modalities in preclinical research studies.

By application, the oncology segment is the largest application segment of the preclinical imaging market in 2024.

the preclinical imaging market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, neurology, infectious diseases, immunology & inflammation, and other applications. In 2024, the oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This can be due to the fact that oncology greatly benefits from advancements in molecular imaging, allowing researchers to target specific biomarkers associated with cancer cells. This provides valuable insights into tumor biology and drug targeting.

By end user, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are the largest end-user segment in the preclinical imaging market in 2024.

the preclinical imaging market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research centers, contract research organizations (CROs), and other end users. In 2024, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The volume of research & development work conducted by these companies has increased significantly, accompanied by a rise in investment for these activities. The ongoing need for advanced drugs will continue to drive demand for research and development efforts. Biotechnology companies utilize this technology extensively due to its wide range of applications.

North America dominated the global preclinical imaging market in 2024.

The preclinical imaging market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the preclinical imaging market due to its developed infrastructure, numerous preclinical projects, and higher adoption rates of advanced technological devices in the region.

The Top Companies in Preclinical Imaging Market include MR Solutions (UK), Mediso Ltd. (UK), Sofie (US), Fujifilm Visual Sonics (Canada), MILABS B.V. (Netherlands), Aspect Imaging Limited (US), Li-Cor Biosciences (US), ICONEUS (Paris), Advanced Molecular Vision (UK), Viewworks (Korea), Kub Technologies (US), Medikor (US), Trifoil Imaging (US), IVIM Technology Corp. (South Korea), Cubresa, Inc. (Canada), Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Miltenyi Biotech GmbH (Germany), AI4R (France), Bruker Corporation (US), and Revvity, Inc. (US).

