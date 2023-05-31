Smart Lock Market to Hit $8.13 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart lock market size is expected to reach USD 8.13 billion by 2030, and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.6% from 2023 to 2030, based on a recent report by Grand View Research, Inc. Key factors driving the growth of the smart lock market globally include increased global internet penetration, increased consumer awareness about advanced security systems, and higher reliance on mobile applications to make daily processes easier. Smart locks without power locks use Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to connect to other home appliances installed. Locks can be operated by a special power cord or by installing a smart lock app on the phone.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The global market is driven by the increased global internet penetration, increased consumer awareness about advanced security systems, and a higher reliance on mobile applications to make daily processes easier. Growing usage of smart locks in residential security will propel the overall market in the forecast period.

Based on the type segment, the lever handle type of locks is anticipated to expand with the highest CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. This is attributed to the modernizing operations in the hospitality sector to meet tourist security needs.

Based on applications, the hospitality segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 23.8% from 2023 to 2030, owing to the rapid implementation of smart locks to accommodate consumers' growing security concerns throughout their visits.

The North American region contributed the largest revenue share in 2022 to the smart lock market owing to the advancements in technology across the region.

Read 132 page market research report, "Smart Lock Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Deadbolt, Lever Handle, Padlock), By Application (Residential, Hospitality, Enterprise), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Smart lock Market Growth & Trends

The user can send temporary keys to people, giving them home access within a specified time. In addition, smart lock technology is easy to use and unique compared to conventional methods. For instance, security solutions with passwords, ID codes, machine keys, and code names are tedious to take care of and can potentially lead to theft or loss of data. Smart keys work on an IoT connection, which synchronizes with the user's smartphone to gain control. This smart lock feature makes it reliable, unique, and easy to use and strengthens its market presence.

During the first couple of quarters of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the pace of new smart lock installations. Drastic changes such as cross-border trade prohibitions, economic uncertainty, restrictive standards necessitating temporary shutdowns of industrial facilities, and stay-at-home orders for the general public produced a difficult situation for the industry. Nonetheless, measures such as embedding touchless technologies into their products, developing mobile apps for performing operations, and offering products at lower pricing on the available modes helped businesses increase their ROI during these essential lockdown instances.

Smart lock Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global smart lock market based on type, application, and region:

Smart Lock Market - Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Deadbolt

Lever Handles

Padlock

Others

Smart Lock Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Residential

Hospitality

Enterprise

Critical Infrastructure

Others

Smart Lock Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Nordic Countries



Russia

Asia Pacific

China



South Korea



Japan



India



Australia



Indonesia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) UAE



Saudi Arabia



Egypt



South Africa



Nigeria

List of Key Players in the Smart Lock Market

August Home , Inc. (ASSA ABLOY)

, Inc. (ASSA ABLOY) Avent Security

Cansec Systems Ltd.

HavenLock, Inc.

Kwikset (Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.)

MUL-T-LOCK TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (ASSA ABLOY)

Schlage (Allegion Plc)

Zigbang Co., Ltd. (Previously Samsung SDS)

Sentrilock, LLC

Smart Locking Logic Proprietary Limited

UniKey Technologies, Inc.

Yale Locks (ASSA ABLOY)

Goji

Onity Inc. (Carrier Global Corporation)

Honeywell International Inc.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.