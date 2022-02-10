Smart Display Market worth $9.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report, the "Smart Display Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Smart Home Display (Voice-controlled, Smart Appliance), Smart Display Mirror, Smart Signage (Retail & Hospitality Facilities, Sports & Entertainment Venues), Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Smart Display Market is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2022 to USD 9.7 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.4% during the forecast period.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=50180485

COVID-19 has halted production, plunged sales, and forced key players in the global smart display market to buckle up and rethink plans. In the automotive industry, factors such as rescheduling the launch of models and projects, stabilizing dealer networks, tightly managing cash flow, and reviewing investment portfolios affected the production and sales of passenger and commercial vehicles across the world; this resulted in a decline in the smart display market size in 2021. Major countries with a large market share have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, subsequently reducing the adoption of smart displays in automotive and other applications. The smart display market is expected to witness a significant boost during the forecast period.

Smart home displays to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Most of the smart home device and solution providers are shifting away from traditional practices towards advanced technologies. Smart devices offer many advantages, such as reduced energy consumption and effective management of devices, over traditional devices. Players offering consumer electronics are also capitalizing on the rising demand for connected devices and solutions by increasing investments in the smart device market. The increased investment is also expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the smart home display market in the near future. Moreover, AI- and IoT-based devices have recently gained traction owing to their convenience and ease of use.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart Display Markethttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/refrigeration-coolers-market-250448757.html"

110 – Tables

75 – Figures

214 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=50180485

APAC to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period

The smart display market in APAC has high growth potential, primarily driven by strong economic growth, rising population, and rapid urbanization leading to the demand for sophisticated infrastructure. The market is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for automation in a large number of new and existing residential projects, increasing retail space, and growing automotive industry in the region.

The report profiles key players in the smart display market and analyzes their market shares. Players profiled in this report are Amazon (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Alphabet (Google) (US), Apple (US), LG Electronics (South Korea), NEC Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar) (China), Sony (Japan), Facebook (US), Magna International (Canada), and Gentex (US), Qualcomm(US), Intel(US), Honeywell(US), Lenovo(Hong Kong), Electric Mirror(US), Qisda Corporation(Taiwan), Robert Bosch(Germany), Alps Alpine(Japan), IBM(US), Smart Parking (Australia), Oak Labs(US), Dirror(Germany) and Myra Mirrors (US)

Related Reports:

Smart Home Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product (Lighting Control, Security & Access Control, HVAC Control, Smart Speaker, Smart Kitchen, Smart Furniture), Software & Services, Sales Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Smart Mirror Market by Application (Automotive, Hospitality & Retail), Automotive Smart Mirror (Type and Functionality), Hospitality & Retail Smart Mirror (Component, Technology, and Augmented Reality), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/global-smart-display-market.asphttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/precision-guided-munition-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/global-smart-display.asphttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/agricultural-robot.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets