Smart Cities Market worth $820.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Smart Cities Market by Smart Transportation (Type, Solutions and Services), Smart Buildings (Type, Solutions and Services), Smart Utilities (Public Safety, Smart Healthcare, Smart Education, Smart Street Lighting, e-Governance), Smart Citizen Services, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Smart Cities Market size is expected to grow from USD 410.8 billion in 2020 to USD 820.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.8% during the forecast period.

The adoption rate of smart cities solutions is expected to grow, owing to the increasing demand for public safety and communications infrastructure, growing number of citizen empowerment and engagement, and rising urban population.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart Cities Market"

263 – Tables

68 – Figures

294 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=542

Among focus areas, the smart transportation segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Transportation is a critical and essential part of any smart city project, as it is the main stake for fast and sustainable growth of an economy, allowing people to swiftly travel from one destination to another, alongside enabling goods and services to be effectively delivered. The smart transportation solutions provide an essential boost to the existing and new transportation infrastructural projects considering several factors, such as the rapid increase in urban demographics and the growing environmental concerns. The transportation systems are designed and implemented for smart cities and combine cutting-edge technologies to provide platforms that deliver real-time online information about the traffic flow and passengers/commuters. These solutions also enable efficient monitoring and smooth running of public as well as freight traffic to and from cities, thereby reducing delays/lags and cutting down overhead costs, such as maintenance. They also allow better management of peak traffic conditions, as well as, predict and prepare for heavy and lean traffic periods.

Among smart buildings focus area, the services segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period

The smart building services allow building administrators to plan and implement smart building solutions with minimum effort. Smart building solutions implemented with the help of professional service providers can be very effective and efficient. The benefits of employing smart building services include the need for implementing optimal solutions, resulting in improved building performance, reduced energy, and reduced operational expenditure (OPEX). The complex nature of various smart technologies deployed across cities and the need for custom solutions to implement smart city solutions in different cities are driving the demand for consulting and deployment and integration services.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=542

In terms of regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to be the main revenue contributor to the Smart Cities Market. The growth in this region is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for smart cities solutions, such as connected vehicles, building energy optimization, and distribution management system. Moreover, a large number of small players is catering to the APAC Smart Cities Market, making it one of the fastest-growing regions. The deployment of smart cities solutions in different segments, such as smart transportation, smart buildings, smart utilities, and smart citizen services, is already on the rise in APAC.

In the Smart Cities Market, the key and emerging market players include Cisco Systems (US), IBM (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Microsoft (US), Hitachi (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Huawei (China), Intel, (US), NEC (Japan), GE (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Oracle (US), SAP SE (Germany), Ericsson (Sweden), ABB (Switzerland), Honeywell (US), Google(US), AWS(US), AT&T(US), Nokia(Finland), Vodafone (UK), Itron (US), Verizon (US), Accenture(Ireland), TCS (India), and Alibaba (China).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Digitalization and Internet of Things (IoT) Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Smart City Platforms Market by Offering (Platforms (Connectivity Management Platform, Integration Platform, Device Management Platform, Security Platform, and Data Management Platform) and Services), Delivery Model, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-city-platforms-market-236996337.html

Smart Transportation Market by Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, and Maritime), Solution (Smart Ticketing, PIS, Freight Management), Service, Communication Technology, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-transportation-market-692.html

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/smart-cities-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/smart-cities.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets