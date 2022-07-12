Small Molecule API Market Size Worth $282.50 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global small molecule API market size is expected to reach USD 282.50 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is driven by an increase in demand for pharmaceuticals globally and a high rate of new small molecule-based drug approval.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In 2021, synthetic APIs held the largest market share attributable to the high demand for the production of pharmaceuticals that are required in high volume

The outsourced manufacturing segment held the largest market share owing to a dependency of small and mid-sized companies on outsourcing for commercial production

Oncology is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the application segment as the adoption of cancer treatments is rising, creating a strong demand for API

North America dominated the market in 2021 due to the presence of key players and rising support from the government for enhancing the API manufacturing capacity of the region

Read 200-page market research report for more Insights, "Small Molecule API Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Synthetic, Biotech), By Application (Oncology, Pulmonology, CNS, Endocrinology), By Manufacturer, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Small Molecule API Market Growth & Trends

The increasing number of new pharmaceuticals entering the market is creating a lucrative opportunity for key players. For instance, as per NCBI in 2021, 75% of the drugs accepted by the FDA were small molecules, with the dominant therapeutic area being oncology. Over 50% of these approvals were from small and mid-sized companies which require support from CDMOs for the commercialization of products that enhance the growth rate of CDMOs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made supply-chain shortcomings in the small-molecule API business apparent, as most of the production facilities are located in Asian nations such as India and China. This has increased the focus of players on creating an end-to-end integrated supply chain for the clients and increased the number of facilities in western countries with heightened support from the government for doing the same.

Merger and acquisition activities are frequently being undertaken by the players to meet the soaring demands globally. For instance, in April 2022, Novasep and PharmaZell announced a strategic merger for the creation of a leading technologically-driven CDMO for complex small molecules and specialty API production.

Expansion and diversification are becoming key strategies used by key players in the market to maintain their market share. For instance, in April 2021, Lonza announced its investment plan of USD 218.6 million for the construction of a manufacturing complex for small molecules in Switzerland. The facility is expected to ensure continuity and flexibility of supply for the products.

Emerging markets such as China, India, and Southeast Asia represent significant opportunities for growth. Furthermore, niche areas such as "halal API" further present growth opportunities owing to the rise in the demand for drugs in the segment, majorly in Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian nations. The synthetic small molecule API segment is largely driven by the presence of small companies and CDMOs that cater to the changing requirements of the industry.

Small Molecule API Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global small molecule API market based on type, manufacturer, application, and region:

Small Molecule API Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Synthetic

Biotech

Small Molecule API Manufacturer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

In-house

Outsourced

Small Molecule API Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Cardiology

Oncology

CNS and Neurology

Orthopedic

Endocrinology

Pulmonology

Gastroenterology

Nephrology

Ophthalmology

Others

Small Molecule API Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players in the Small Molecule API Market

Merck & Co., Inc.

AbbVie, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Albemarle Corporation

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cipla, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market - The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 353.0 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by the growth of the biopharmaceutical sector, advancements in active pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturing, and an increase in the geriatric population.

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market size is expected to reach by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by the growth of the biopharmaceutical sector, advancements in active pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturing, and an increase in the geriatric population. High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market - The global high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 38.84 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028. The market is driven by an increased focus on targeted therapies and a surge in demand for cancer therapies.

- The global high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients market size is expected to reach by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028. The market is driven by an increased focus on targeted therapies and a surge in demand for cancer therapies. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market - The global active pharmaceutical ingredients CDMO market size is expected to reach USD 136.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing pharmaceutical R&D investment, patent expirations, and rise in demand for generic drugs and biologic innovation are the factors driving the market.

Browse through Grand View Research's Pharmaceuticals Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.