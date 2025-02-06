SLOVAKIA TRAVEL: Slovakia opens foreign representation in Scandinavia

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SLOVAKIA TRAVEL, the national organisation for the promotion of tourism, officially opened its next representation on a foreign market. On Thursday, 16 January 2025, the ceremonial launch of SLOVAKIA TRAVEL's foreign representation for the Nordic countries (Slovak Tourism Representation for Nordic Countries) took place in the Finnish capital of Helsinki.

The event was held before the official opening of the largest Scandinavian trade fair, Matka 2025, which each year welcomes the largest tour operators of the Nordic countries and national agencies for the promotion of tourism together with tour operators from all over the world.

The Scandinavian countries (Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark) were thus added to the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Israel as places where SLOVAKIA TRAVEL will actively and purposefully promote Slovakia as an attractive tourist destination.

"The aim of the intensive and systematic promotion of Slovakia on the Scandinavian market through permanent representation in the person of our colleague Daniela Bezáková is to renew ties between the Slovak Republic and the Nordic countries with the goal of the high-quality presentation of Slovakia as an attractive tourist destination. I believe we will gradually achieve this goal through our joint efforts," said SLOVAKIA TRAVEL General Director Ivana Vala Magátová.

The Slovak Republic's Ambassador in Helsinki, Dušan Krištofík praised SLOVAKIA TRAVEL's decision to set up foreign representation for the Nordic countries. "For me it is always a great honour to be witness to an event that unites not only countries, but especially their citizens. Even though Scandinavia and Slovakia are far apart, we have grown closer in recent years, and for the development of tourism this is an important and positive dimension," he emphasised.

"Tourists from Scandinavia mainly come to us in the summer months. They most often visit the Bratislava region and on average spend two nights with us. There is huge potential in these countries for the development of inbound tourism in Slovakia," assessed the head of SLOVAKIA TRAVEL Ivana Vala Magátová.

SLOVAKIA TRAVEL is the national organisation for the promotion of tourism in Slovakia. Its main task is the development of tourism on domestic and foreign markets.