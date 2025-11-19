Slovakia Becomes the First Country to Officially Confirm Its Participation in EXPO 2027 in Belgrade

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It is official – Slovakia will take part in the EXPO 2027 exhibition in Serbia. Slovakia's participation was formally confirmed in Belgrade by Matej Fekete, Director General of SLOVAKIA TRAVEL, and Lukáš Parízek, Commissioner General for EXPO 2027 Belgrade. Parízek, together with Serbia's Commissioner and Minister for Internal and External Trade, Jagoda Lazarević, and EXPO CEO Danilo Jerinić, ceremonially signed the official contract confirming Slovakia's binding participation in the event.

"I am proud that we are the first country to officially sign the participation agreement for EXPO 2027 Belgrade. This is a major milestone for us, as this is one of the largest events a country can host. We have excellent relations with Serbia, and it is now up to us to make the most of this opportunity to deepen them and to present Slovakia not only within the Balkans, but also globally," said Lukáš Parízek after signing the agreement at the Expo Playground at the Belgrade Fair.

As part of the official program, the Slovak delegation also held talks with the leadership of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as with Marija Labović, Director General of Serbia's National Tourism Organization.

"The EXPO 2027 World Exhibition in Belgrade is a unique opportunity to show how we can connect nations, embrace cultural diversity, and build sustainable tourism on an international scale for the benefit of society as a whole. Our participation demonstrates our commitment to continuing to promote Slovakia's good reputation across the international spectrum and to bringing solutions that shape the future for generations to come. This occasion will also strengthen our cooperation with Serbia in the field of tourism," said Matej Fekete.

The international specialized exhibition will begin on 15 May 2027 and will run for three months. More than 120 countries are expected to participate, and the event is projected to attract over 4 million visitors.

SLOVAKIA TRAVEL is the national organization for promoting tourism in Slovakia. Its main task is the development of tourism in both the domestic and international markets.