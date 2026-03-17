SLICKBAR® WINS DUAL HONOURS AT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2025

LONDON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SLICKBAR® has won two prestigious titles at the Global Brand Awards 2025 presented by Global Brands Magazine.

Best Oil Spill Response Equipment Manufacturer, Asia – 2025

Best Post-Sales Service Provider for Oil Spill Response Equipment, Asia – 2025

The Global Brand Awards recognise organisations that demonstrate sustained excellence and measurable impact across their respective industries. The award followed a comprehensive evaluation process conducted by Global Brands Magazine's research team, incorporating performance metrics, operational standards, innovation benchmarks, service reliability indicators, and sector-wide comparisons across Asia.

SLICKBAR® was selected for its quality in manufacturing and for its long-term client relationships across Asia.

Commenting on the recognition, Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, said:

"SLICKBAR®'s dual recognition highlights its strength in both engineering excellence and dependable client support. In the oil spill response industry, reliability and responsiveness are essential. SLICKBAR® has consistently delivered high-performance solutions while maintaining strong post-sales service standards across Asia, setting a clear benchmark for the sector."

Responding to the award, Chairman of the Board, Dr. Bayu Satya, SLICKBAR®, stated the following:

"To be honoured and recognised as the Best Oil Spill Response Equipment Manufacturer and Best Post-Sales Service Provider for Oil Spill Response Equipment in the Asia region by the United Kingdom's leading independent brand publication, Global Brands Magazine (GBM), is a testament to SLICKBAR®'s progress as an international brand. This recognition highlights our manufacturing capabilities, product quality, and commitment to innovation and customer-focused solutions. These awards acknowledge SLICKBAR®'s strength in the industry and serve as motivation for us to continue moving forward."

ABOUT SLICKBAR®

SLICKBAR® has set the benchmark in oil spill response technology since 1960, continually evolving to meet the challenges of environmental protection. The company's product range spans oil booms, skimmers, temporary storage tanks, absorbents, dispersants, sprayers, specialised response vehicles, and monitoring systems—each engineered to handle diverse spill conditions. SLICKBAR®'s commitment to excellence is affirmed by its certifications: ISO 9001:2015 ensures rigorous quality standards, ISO 14001:2015 highlights its dedication to eco-friendly solutions, and ISO 45001:2018 underscores its focus on safety and ease-of-use. Over the decades, SLICKBAR® has tackled major incidents worldwide, starting with the Torrey Canyon spill in 1967 and has become an indispensable partner in global oil spill management.

In Indonesia, SLICKBAR® Indonesia stands out for its rapid and effective intervention during critical spills, such as the Balikpapan Bay Oil Spill in March 2018—triggered by a ruptured undersea pipeline near a Pertamina refinery—and the Karawang Coast Spill in July 2019, which resulted from a leak at PHE's Offshore Northwest Java drilling site. These operations required a blend of advanced equipment, technical expertise, and local knowledge, enabling swift containment and remediation of environmental damage. Driven by innovation, SLICKBAR® invests heavily in ongoing training for its engineers and continuous improvement of its technology, ensuring its solutions remain reliable, effective, and aligned with the evolving demands of oil spill response worldwide.

Through its efforts in oil spill response and environmental protection, SLICKBAR® aims to contribute to the preservation of the oceans and the environment. The company is dedicated to supporting a better future for the next generation.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is a UK-based publication providing independent insights, analysis, and recognition of brands shaping industries worldwide. Through its editorial platform and annual awards programme, GBM evaluates organisations on performance, innovation, relevance, and long-term impact across global markets.

The publication reaches over 6 million annual readers, generating more than 10-million-page views, and engages a growing international audience across digital and social platforms.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

The Global Brand Awards celebrate excellence in brand performance, recognising companies and organisations that excel in quality, innovation, and customer-centric services across various sectors, including finance, education, hospitality, technology, and more.

The 2025 awards ceremony was hosted at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai, continuing a tradition of high-profile venues, including The Address Downtown, Waldorf Astoria, and JW Marriott.

The 2026 ceremony will take place at Address Sky View Dubai on 02 October 2026.

For a complete list of winners, visit:

https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/brand-awards-winners/

To nominate a company or leader for the Global Brand Awards 2026, visit:

https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/nomination-form/

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