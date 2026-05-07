FIRSTBANK DRC RECOGNISED WITH THREE BANKING TITLES AT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2025

LONDON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstBank DRC SA has been recognised with three titles at the Global Brand Awards 2025, organised by Global Brands Magazine (GBM).

The bank received the following awards:

Best Digital Banking Brand – Democratic Republic of the Congo

Best CSR Bank – Democratic Republic of the Congo

Best Corporate Governance Bank – Democratic Republic of the Congo

These recognitions reflect FirstBank DRC SA's continued focus on customer experience, responsible banking, governance, and the development of financial solutions that support individuals, businesses, and institutions across the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

FirstBank DRC SA, a subsidiary of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has positioned itself as an important player in the Congolese banking sector, with a stated ambition to become the bank of first choice in the market. Its strategy is built around customer-centric service, operational discipline, innovation, and a strong understanding of local economic dynamics.

With more than 66 branches and outlets and over 80 ATMs, the bank maintains a strong presence across key business centres in the country. Its services cover short- and medium-term financing, international trade finance, working capital financing, investment funding, and wider support for commercial activity.

Commenting on the recognition, Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, said:

"FirstBank DRC SA reflects the qualities that are essential to modern banking: trust, discipline, accessibility, and a clear commitment to the customers and communities it serves. Its recognition across digital banking, CSR, and corporate governance highlights a balanced approach to growth — one that combines innovation with responsibility and institutional strength."

Responding to the award, Olajide Ayeronwi, Managing Director, FirstBank DRC SA, said: "In banking, trust is the ultimate currency. The consistency of our performance reflects our resilience and the discipline of our management in a dynamic economic environment."

ABOUT FIRSTBANK DRC SA

FirstBank DRC SA, a subsidiary of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, is a banking institution operating in the Democratic Republic of the Congo with a strong focus on customer service, financial inclusion, and sustainable value creation.

Present in the country since 1994, the bank has built a resilient platform shaped by local market knowledge, operational discipline, and the wider expertise of the FirstBank Group. It serves individuals, businesses, and institutions through a broad range of financial solutions, including financing, trade support, working capital solutions, and investment-related services.

As part of its long-term approach, FirstBank DRC SA places emphasis on governance, compliance, risk management, transparency, and trust. These principles support its role in the Congolese banking sector and its continued ambition to deliver reliable financial solutions across the market.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is a UK-based publication providing independent insights, analysis, and recognition of brands shaping industries worldwide. Through its editorial platform and annual awards programme, GBM evaluates organisations on performance, innovation, relevance, and long-term impact across global markets.

The publication reaches over 8 million annual readers, generating more than 10 million page views, and engages a growing international audience across digital and social platforms.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

The Global Brand Awards celebrate excellence in brand performance, recognising companies and organisations that excel in quality, innovation, and customer-centric services across various sectors, including finance, education, hospitality, technology, and more.

The 2025 awards ceremony was hosted at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai, continuing a tradition of high-profile venues including The Address Downtown, Waldorf Astoria, and JW Marriott.

The 2026 ceremony will take place at Address Sky View Dubai on 02 October 2026.

For a complete list of winners, visit:

https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/brand-awards-winners/

To nominate a company or leader for the Global Brand Awards 2026, visit:

https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/nomination-form/

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