Skincare Awareness and Moisturizer Demand Propel Dry Skin Care Market to US$ 86.1 Billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global dry skin care products market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, propelled by increasing awareness of dry skin conditions and escalating disposable income levels. This expansion is being fueled by the rising popularity of dry skin creams, lotions, and ointments, which offer essential moisture and nourishment to the skin. Delve deeper into this dynamic market to uncover comprehensive global insights.

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dry skin cream, lotion, and ointment market is estimated to be US$ 40.4 billion in 2024. The market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period and reach US$ 86.1 billion by 2034.

To access in-depth market analysis updates, historical data (2019 to 2023), and projected market size (2024 to 2034), request your complimentary sample PDF report today.

The dry skin condition, also known as xeroderma, is prevalent in the populations of several countries. Dry skin can make the skin feel rough, flaky, or scaly. If left untreated, it can also result in inflammation and irritation. As people become increasingly aware of their skin health, dry skin creams, lotions, and ointments are gaining popularity. These products provide essential moisture and nourishment to the skin, contributing to an overall improvement in skin texture and appearance.

The significance of dry skin creams, lotions, and ointments in the skin care industry is also gaining impetus due to the increased exposure to Western beauty standards in developing and underdeveloped nations. The last few years have seen a significant rise in the disposable income of the middle-class population in countries like India, Thailand, South Korea, etc. This has resulted in elevated spending on beauty and skin care products.

Dry skin creams and lotions are also becoming important in daily skin care routines due to their easy availability and affordability. The booming eCommerce industry in emerging countries has facilitated the access of dry skin creams, lotions, and ointments in every nook and corner of the world.

"Well-established brands in the dry skin cream, lotion, and ointment market are spending extensive research and development hours on developing clean-labelled and organic products to keep up with the changing market trends. They are also taking the initiative toward sustainable manufacturing, packaging, and disposal of their products to cater to the demands of eco-conscious consumers," says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Creams dominated the market with a share of 46.5% in 2022. Creams are generally thicker than lotions and ointments; hence, the preference for creams by the dry skin population is high.

in 2022. Creams are generally thicker than lotions and ointments; hence, the preference for creams by the dry skin population is high. Synthetic segment in the dry skin cream, lotion, and ointments market accounted for a share of 63.8% in 2022.

in 2022. The dry skin cream, lotion, and ointment market in China is predicted to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 8.40% through 2034.

is predicted to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 8.40% through 2034. The dry skin cream, lotion, and ointment in the United States is predicted to rise at a whopping 8.10% CAGR through 2034.

is predicted to rise at a whopping 8.10% CAGR through 2034. The dry skin cream, lotion, and ointment market in Japan has the potential to increase at 7.80% CAGR through 2034.

has the potential to increase at 7.80% CAGR through 2034. The Indian dry skin cream, lotion, and ointment market is predicted to rise by 7.60% CAGR through 2034.

The dry skin cream, lotion, and ointment market in France is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.60% through 2034.

Market Competition

The dry skin cream, lotions, and ointments market is filled with international brands like L'Oreal, Unilever, Estee Lauder Companies, etc. These companies have established themselves and have a loyal consumer base. There is a presence of smaller domestic companies as well. These entities supply regionally and have a very limited consumer base. Despite these challenges, these brands bring a sense of innovative spirit to the industry by coming up with new flavors and formulations.

Recent Developments

In 2019, Johnson & Johnson launched a new range of dry skin care products from Neutrogena and Aveeno. One of the products from Neutrogena is a bright boost gel cream.

In March 2022, L'Oréal's corporate venture capital fund, Business Opportunities for L'Oréal Development, acquired a minor stake in SPARTY, which is a startup in Japan involved in personalized beauty products under the brand called Hotaru, which includes dry skin care products as well.

Purchase this report now to get key companies with their Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis.

About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you in devising innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here.

Unveiling the Dynamics of the Dry Skin Cream, Lotion, and Ointment Market: Access Our Comprehensive Research Methodology

About the Author:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Healthcare Domain:

The global anti-fungal therapy market valuation was US$ 13.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2033. The market is projected to reach US$ 22.8 billion by 2033. The azoles segment is leading the market by drug class with a share of about 29.1% in 2022. - Review and Request to Download Sample Report.

valuation was in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2033. The market is projected to reach by 2033. The azoles segment is leading the market by drug class with a share of about 29.1% in 2022. - The global anti-hangover supplement market is expected to record a valuation of US$ 1.9 billion by the end of 2023 and further expand at a remarkable CAGR of 14.5% to reach a valuation of US$ 6.8 billion by 2033. - Review and Request to Download Sample Report.

is expected to record a valuation of by the end of 2023 and further expand at a remarkable CAGR of 14.5% to reach a valuation of by 2033. - The near infrared imaging market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 3.2 billion by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2034. - Review and Request to Download Sample Report.

is expected to reach a valuation of by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2034. - The veterinary ultrasound scanner market is poised to reach US$284.8 million by 2033, driven by a consistent CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2033. - Review and Request to Download Sample Report.

is poised to reach by 2033, driven by a consistent CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2033. - The global ultra-fine medical wire market is poised to reach US$466.2 million by 2033, driven by a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2033. - Review and Request to Download Sample Report.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg